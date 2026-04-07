NEWS RELEASE – Graduation Ceremony For Nine New Adult Corrections Officers

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

GRADUATION CEREMONY FOR NINE NEW ADULT CORRECTIONS OFFICERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 6, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) welcomed a new class of nine new adult corrections officers (ACO) at a graduation ceremony Monday, April 6, 2026, at the Mission Memorial auditorium. The graduates from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 26-01 completed rigorous training and will begin their careers as Adult Corrections Officers at facilities across Hawaiʻi.

Since DCR was redesignated from the Department of Public Safety in January 2024, the department compressed its recruit training course to eight weeks from 11 weeks, while still covering critical training to ensure ACOs are well-prepared for their jobs.

Last year, the department increased its recruit classes to eight from six, to address the staffing shortage at facilities in the state.

Today’s class is the first graduation of the year.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson said, “Weʻre extremely proud of every graduate who completed the rigorous training course. They represent the next generation of corrections officers and potentially future leaders in the field of corrections.”

Recruit training comprises more than 300 hours of classroom instruction and physical training. Recruits learn a variety of subjects that include standards of conduct, ethics and professionalism, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, use of firearms and self-defense tactics.

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. During the final weeks of training, they go into the facility where they begin their jobs with guidance from their training sergeants.

The nine graduates have been assigned to the following correctional facilities:

Hālawa Correctional Facility – 2

Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center – 1

Oʻahu Community Correctional Center – 4

Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center – 1

Women’s Community Correctional Center – 1

B-roll and photos of the graduation ceremony, courtesy of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, are available at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hRp3Lcb0cn91qMUSJL8KVkcXUjbhFJnc?usp=sharing.

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