Know Women Global Media Female Media Company Announces 100 Women To Know Across America

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Benken Foushee, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Women , has announced the honorees and honorable mentions of the 2026 100 Women to KNOW in America, an annual award recognizing the top 100 female leaders across North America. Honorees will be recognized at the Annual KNOW Women Summit on April 14th at Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona.The 100 Women to KNOW Award, presented by JP Morgan and VISA, showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women in our society. Following a nomination and interview process, these women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists have not only grown their dreams, but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious and continue to pour into their communities as they do so.2026 WINNERSAbby Nydam (SAM, Philadelphia, PA), Ali'ce Haskins (Nurse Haskins PLLC, McDonough, GA), Alia Thomas (AP Consultants LLC, Edgewood, MD), Alison Besunder (Goetz Platzer LLP, New York, NY), Alix Lebec (LEBEC, Miami, FL), Alyssa Berthiaume (The Write Place Right Time, Phoenix, AZ), Amy Rochlin (Complex Disorders Alliance, New Canaan, CT), Amy Wister (RevShopp, Sacramento, CA), Ann Shoket (TheLi.st, New York, NY), Anna Sinclair (Sinclair Creative Agency Inc, Toronto, Canada), Asha Rani (Asha Rani DDS P.C., White Plains, NY), Brianna Johnson (Lgnd Life Financial, Chicago, IL), Dr. Cameo Coleman (Fort Mill, SC), Candace Holyfield (Atlanta, GA), Caroline McDavid (Juiced Fuel, Charleston, SC), Cathy Csukas (AdLarge + the fwd. Network, Pelham, NY), Cathy Murphy (Venus Media Group, New York, NY), Charmaine Hickey (Lang Realty, Port St. Lucie, FL), Dr. Danielle Nicole Williams (S.T.I.G.M.A. Consulting Group LLC, New York, NY), Deb Purvin (Business Owner's MBA, Dallas, TX), Deka Dike (Omatochi, Dublin, CA), Diana Lee (Constellation, New York, NY), Dr. Linda Fombo (Legacy Star, Dallas, TX), Edna Cummings (Washington, DC), Emerald-Jane Hunter (myWHY Agency Inc., Chicago, IL), Erin Straughan (Tidewater Pharmacy, Charleston, SC), Fonda Royster (Open Arms Transformation Living & RESA Solutions LLC, Toledo, OH), Gigi Gianni (Gigi's Playhouse, Chicago, IL), Gina Torres (Feeling Called, Tampa, FL), Hitha Palepu (Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals, New York, NY), Holly Ash (F.A.M.E. Health Labs LLC, Cedartown, GA), Jaclyn Leibl Cote (Collette, Providence, RI), Jane Veron (The Acceleration Project, New York, NY), Janelle Lucero (Pip Pop, Seattle, WA), Jenn Barry (Aaron Wealth Advisors, Chicago, IL), Jenny Glasgow (Healthy Dog Nation, Charleston, SC), Jill Frey Cummins (Facility Services, Marion, OH), Jill Katz (Assemble HR, New York, NY), Jodi Cullity (ElevenO, Boston, MA), Johanna Faigelman (HumanBranding, Toronto, Canada), Joley Michaelson (The Sun Company, Tucson, AZ), Katie McCleary (LQ Listening Intelligence, Rancho Cordova, CA), Kimberly Bunton (Fly Hip Ageless Media, Louisville, KY), Komel Caruso (HerMD, West Orange, NJ), La'Kerri Jackson (UPS, Atlanta, GA), Lael Ann-Marie (Ecolux Goods, San Diego, CA), Lara Hammoud (Perception Foundation, Franklin, MI), Laura Gross (Family Meal LLC, Weston, CT), Lauren Wittenberg Weiner (Lone Pine Advisors, Redington Shores, FL), Lauri Pastrone (Peace by Piece International, Los Gatos, CA), Liza Streiff (Knopman Marks Financial Training, New York, NY), London Lewis (Tiny Hawk Media, Los Angeles, CA), Major Jaspen Boothe (Final Salute Inc, Winchester, VA), Malika Begin (Begin Development, Malibu, CA), Maribel Lara (Beget Love Consulting, Stony Brook, NY), Marina Ivanov (Apex Transit LLC, Charlotte, NC), Marla Sofer (Knomee, Foster City, CA), Dr. Mary Beth Janke (Denver, CO), Meenakshi Lala (Urban Stems, New York, NY), Meymuna Cattan (Tiyya Foundation & Flavors from Afar, Los Angeles, CA), Mickey Coffino (Queen City Metal Recycling, Charlotte, NC), Molly Zraik (The BAZ Group, Toledo, OH), Myla Ramos (SearchPros Solutions, Sacramento, CA), Nancy Gianni (Gigi's Playhouse, Chicago, IL), Natalie Silverstein (Simple Acts Guide, New York, NY), Natalie A. Solomon (Meraki Life & Style LLC, Bowie, MD), Neema Moore (Wellness Within LLC, Gainesville, VA), Nyimah Boles-Robinson (Revision Wealth Management, Gainesville, FL), Olivia Steele (JADEVA, Los Angeles, CA), Pascha Apter (Marvel Strategy / SolPacific, Scottsdale, AZ), Paula Madrid (Paula Madrid & Associates, New York, NY), Ray Epstein (Philadelphia, PA), Renee Patrone Rhinehart (Party Host Helpers, Philadelphia, PA), Selena Worrell (Worrell Contracting Co Inc, Goldsboro, NC), Shahira Marei (Dirty Cookie, Foothill Ranch, CA), Shanetta McDonald (The Giselle Agency, Los Angeles, CA), Shavonne Johnson (Truly Valued Inc, Sarasota, FL), Shellee Howard (College Ready, San Juan Capistrano, CA), Sherry Holley (Gratz Park Private Wealth Asheville, Asheville, NC), Sina Holloman (HomeCare Hands 24/7, Springfield, MA), Stacie Henderson (Beauty 4U, New York, NY), Steph Wagner (Austin, TX), Susannah Dellinger (Bright Beauty Connect, Charleston, SC), Tali Kogan (Tali Kogan Styling and Photoshoots, Chicago, IL), Tara Hamberger (RootedCare+, Atlanta, GA), Tia Buckham-White (Notre Internationale, Atlanta, GA), Tiffani Martin (VisioTech, Dallas, TX), Tina Macon (AllMac & Associates LLC, Cincinnati, OH), Tracy Balazs (Compass Government Solutions, Washington, DC), Vanessa Best (Precision HealthCare Consultants, Baldwin, NY), Victoria Thomas (Kellymoss Racing, Madison, WI), Virginia Rivera (SOLApreneurs LLC, San Juan, PR), Zibby Owens (Zibby Media LLC, New York, NY).HONORABLE MENTIONSSandra Murphy (Scarlett Chase Inc., Boston, MA), Kristin Morris (Genesis Consulting Services LLC, St. Paul, MN), Erika Rosenthal (Veritas Group, Raleigh, NC), Khaliah Moody (Stride Right Behavioral Health, Philadelphia, PA), Dr. Marcea Whitaker (In Full Bloom Health & Life Coaching, Baltimore, MD), Melissa Drew (InSite Build, Salisbury, NC), Tiffany Stewart (BirthWrite Consulting, New Haven, CT).The 2026 Annual KNOW Women Summit, presented by Aaron Wealth Advisors, will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, and awards presentations. The Summit is open to award honorees, KNOW members and their female guests, corporate supporters, and all women looking for inspiration and connection in business and career. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees at the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Dinner and Gala on April 14th at Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona.For more information and to read about all honorees, visit www.100womentoknowinamerica.com . Follow KNOW Women on LinkedIn and Instagram at @theknowwomen.

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