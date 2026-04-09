ManchesterStory Promotes Nicole Gunderson to Partner and Mads Jensen to Principal

From left to right: Nicole Gunderson, Partner at ManchesterStory and Mads Jensen, Principal at ManchesterStory

Promotions deepen the firm's leadership bench as ManchesterStory continues to expand its venture platform across the insurance value chain.

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManchesterStory, a preeminent lead investor in early-stage startups driving technological innovation in insurance, is announcing the promotion of Nicole Gunderson to Partner and Mads Jensen to Principal. The promotions strengthen an investment team built over nine years at the intersection of InsurTech, FinTech and HealthTech, and reflect ManchesterStory’s continued growth as a specialized venture platform for insurance, combining sector expertise, lead-investor discipline and a network of strategic partners across the industry.Nicole Gunderson Promoted to Partner:Nicole Gunderson joined ManchesterStory in 2022 and has worked across the full investment lifecycle, including sourcing, leading due diligence, championing investments and supporting portfolio companies. She serves on the boards of multiple ManchesterStory portfolio companies. Before joining the firm, she served as Managing Director of the Global Insurance Accelerator, where she helped lead the growth of the program and supported the development of fifty-eight portfolio companies. Her earlier career included investment banking at BMO Capital Markets and operating leadership at Dwolla, giving her a rare combination of financial, startup and insurance experience.“Nicole brings uncommon range across startups, insurance and capital formation,” said Matt Kinley, General Partner and Cofounder. “She knows how founders build, how incumbents evaluate new technology and how to help portfolio companies navigate complexity. This promotion reflects both her impact and the leadership role she already delivers within the firm.”“I’m grateful for the opportunity to step into this role at a firm that has built something distinctive — deep sector knowledge, real strategic access and a genuine willingness to work alongside founders through complexity,” said Gunderson. “ManchesterStory has tremendous momentum, and I’m excited to partner with our founders to help lead the firm through its next phase of growth.”Mads Jensen Promoted to Principal:Mads Jensen has spent seven years with ManchesterStory and has become part of the institutional memory of the firm. Formerly Financial Controller at Siemens, Jensen has served as a board observer for multiple ManchesterStory portfolio companies and has helped lead ManchesterStory’s internal AI initiatives. The preparation, judgment and continuity he brings to the firm’s investment process and portfolio work have contributed greatly to ManchesterStory’s success.“Mads brings the kind of institutional knowledge and operating discipline that compound over time inside a venture firm,” said Dave Miles, General Partner and Cofounder. “He understands how we underwrite risk, how we support companies and how this market works. He has grown with ManchesterStory and has become an essential part of how we invest and operate.”The promotions come as ManchesterStory continues to deepen its insurance-focused investment model in a complex, highly regulated and relationship-driven market. Over nine years, the firm has built a venture platform that works side-by-side with entrepreneurs and industry incumbents across the insurance value chain, providing founders with strategic capital, relationships and insight.About ManchesterStory:ManchesterStory is an early-stage venture capital firm making lead investments in startups focused on InsurTech, FinTech and HealthTech. Its mission is to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs and industry incumbents to accelerate innovation across the insurance value chain. Learn more at www.manchesterstory.com

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