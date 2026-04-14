Axion Communications Marks 25 Years with the Launch of Pulse: Automated Client Engagement Tool Built into Its Platform

Pulse by Axion Joey Cary, CEO of Axion Commumunications

Simi Valley-based VoIP provider Axion debuts Pulse at Channel Partners Expo 2026, Booth 1953, celebrating 25 years serving small and mid-size US businesses.

Pulse is a great example of what can come from truly listening to your partners. I couldn’t be more excited for the next 25 years.” — Joey Cary, CEO, Axion Communications

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most companies spend their 25th year celebrating what they built. Axion Communications is spending it building what comes next. The cloud-based VoIP and business communications provider is arriving at Channel Partners Expo 2026 (Booth 1953) in Las Vegas with something more than a milestone to mark. Axion is launching Pulse , an automated client engagement module built directly into its desktop platform, and doing it in front of the channel partner community that helped make the company what it is today.Pulse connects to the data Axion customers already have, starting with Salesforce and Google, and automatically sends the right message to the right client at the right time, whether that is an appointment reminder before a visit, a birthday or anniversary message between them, a follow-up after the fact, or a nudge on a past-due invoice. Once it is set up, it runs entirely on its own without anyone on the team managing it day to day.For the appointment-driven small businesses Axion has served for 25 years, including veterinary practices, dental offices, legal firms, and real estate agencies, that kind of consistent, personalized outreach has historically meant either hiring extra staff or stitching together a third-party tool that talks to nothing else they use. Pulse eliminates both problems."It takes the best businesses about 15 years to become an overnight success. It took us about 25. But we’ve built a great platform supported by an even better team in partnership with the best channel partners you could ask for. Pulse is a great example of what can come from truly listening to your partners. I couldn’t be more excited for the next 25 years." Joey Cary, CEO, Axion Communications.A Channel-First Company From the StartThe decision to launch Pulse at Channel Partners Expo is not incidental. For Axion CEO Joey Cary, the channel has always been the strategy.Cary acquired Axion 17 years ago through an SBA loan, taking over a company doing under $300,000 in annual revenue with two employees. Within his first year of ownership, he launched a formal channel partner program, betting that MSPs and IT consultants had something no direct sales team could replicate; an understanding of their customers’ that’s second to none.That bet has paid off. Axion has grown into a self-funded, multi million-dollar business with approximately 2,300 customers, a team of 46, and a headquarters it now owns in Simi Valley, California.A Platform Built to Last, and Keep GrowingNearly half of Axion's current headcount is dedicated to software development, an intentional investment Cary describes as central to the company's identity. When Axion encounters a issue, the internal standard is not just to patch it, but to put in place an irreversible corrective action, a distinction that has shaped the culture of the engineering team and the expectations of the customers they serve.That commitment shows up in the numbers. Axion's average customer wait time is only 7 seconds. Its customer success and client delivery teams are US-based and staffed by real people. The majority of Axion customers have been with the company for more than 10 years.Pulse is built on the same foundation. Once a partner introduces it to a client, it runs automatically. Templates are reusable, automations update as client data changes, and the system enrolls new clients as the business grows. It is designed to be handed off, not managed."Nothing made by people is going to be perfect, but we figure out the root cause and put in place an irreversible corrective action so it never happens again. That fanatical stance on reliability is what drove us to keep development in-house." Joey Cary, CEO, Axion Communications.What Pulse DeliversPulse is available now, with an introductory offer of 30% off for partner customers who sign before June 1, 2026. A 90-day, 110% satisfaction guarantee applies to all new Pulse activations.Early results show appointment reminder automations reducing no-shows by up to 70%, while post-visit follow-ups increase repeat business and keep clients engaged between appointments.Partners can learn more and see Pulse in action at Channel Partners Expo 2026, Booth 1953. Full product details are available at axioncommunications.com/pulse."While there are other tools like this in the market, Pulse integrates into a platform that customers already trust and use every day. It automates the function, but it also creates something that feels genuinely human. That’s the part that matters." Andreea Cojocariu, Chief Marketing Officer, Axion Communications.About Axion CommunicationsAxion Communications is a cloud-based VoIP and business communications provider with 25 years of experience serving small and mid-size businesses across the United States. With no maintenance fees, automatic failover, 24/7 monitoring, and US-based customer support, Axion is built for businesses that expect their phones to work the way the lights do. Axion serves approximately 2,300 customers across veterinary, dental, legal, real estate, and transportation verticals, with a partner program designed to help MSPs and IT consultants grow recurring revenue without adding support burden.For more information, visit axioncommunications.com, call (855) 982-9466 Ext 139, or email acojocariu@axionco.com.# # #

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