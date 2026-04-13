Introducing Art Under 10 – A New Art Fair From The Producers of LA Art Show & Art Palm Beach

Art Under 10 Logo LA Convention Center

Art Under 10 Will Take Place Adjacent to The LA Art Show, From January 8–10, 2027

Art Under 10 addresses a different part of the market. It's built for the emerging gallery, the first-time buyer, and anyone who wants to engage with contemporary art at an approachable price point.” — Kassandra Voyagis, producer and director of Fine Art Shows

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Art Shows, the organization behind the LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach, announces the launch of Art Under 10 , a new art fair dedicated to emerging galleries and contemporary works priced under $10,000. Taking place at La Convention Center’s Petree Hall, adjacent to LA Art Show in the West Hall, the fair is designed to offer an accessible entry point for new collectors while providing emerging galleries with a focused platform to reach a broader audience.Art Under 10 was developed in response to a growing need for a fair that serves a younger, more diverse demographic of collectors and gallery-goers. All works presented at the fair must be priced at or below $10,000 and produced within the last five years. The format is intended to keep the focus on what is being made now, by the artists and galleries that are actively shaping the direction of contemporary art.The LA Art Show, now in its 32nd year, and Art Palm Beach, currently in its fifth edition, have established Fine Art Shows as a recognized presence in the international art fair landscape. Art Under 10 represents the next step in that growth, with a distinct identity and audience of its own.“We have been producing fairs for established galleries and experienced collectors for decades,” said Kassandra Voyagis, producer and director of Fine Art Shows. “Art Under 10 addresses a different part of the market. It is built for the emerging gallery, the first-time buyer, and anyone who wants to engage with contemporary art at an approachable price point.”The fair will feature a relaxed hanging format that gives participating galleries more flexibility than a traditional art fair setting. Galleries are encouraged to present their artists in a way that reflects their program, within the fair’s guidelines and pricing.Applications for Art Under 10 are now open. For more information, visit artunder10.comAbout Fine Art ShowsFine Art Shows produces the LA Art Show, Art Palm Beach, and Art Under 10. The organization brings together galleries, artists, and collectors across multiple markets, with a commitment to accessibility, diversity, and the ongoing health of the art community. For more information, visit fineartshows.com.

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