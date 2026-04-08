Feeding Pets of the Homeless Announces Treasurer Transition

Dominick Austria, CPA, newly appointed treasurer of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, is a Las Vegas-based accounting professional and owner of Intent CPA Solutions. He is a CPA & member of the Nevada Society of CPAs & the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Garrett Lepire resigns; Dominick Austria, CPA, elected as treasurer

I’m honored to serve an organization that recognizes pets as family and delivers life-changing help when resources are scarce.” — Dominick Austria, CPA

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless announced that Board Treasurer Garrett Lepire has stepped down. The board has elected Dominick Austria, CPA, to serve as treasurer.“We are grateful for Garrett’s service and the role he played in supporting our financial operations,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “Dominick brings valuable experience and a thoughtful approach to this role, and we look forward to his contributions as part of our board.”Austria is the owner of Intent CPA Solutions in Las Vegas and an active member of the Nevada Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has experience in tax planning and advisory services and has served in financial leadership roles within his community.“I’m honored to serve an organization that recognizes pets as family and delivers life-changing help when resources are scarce,” Austria said. “Sound financial stewardship is the foundation that will allow us to reach even more communities.”As treasurer, Austria will work alongside the board and leadership team to support the organization’s financial oversight and ongoing operations.To learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and its programs, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org.

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