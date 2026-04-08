Bestselling New Novel 'SASQ’ET' by Maxim Langstaff Redefines Myth and Mystery in a Captivating Literary Adventure

NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Maxim Langstaff’s debut novel, “ SASQ’ET ,” now a national bestseller, is an enthralling exploration of belief, evidence, and the thin line that separates myth from reality. Spanning literary fiction, historical adventure, and environmental themes, this genre-blending masterpiece invites readers on an unforgettable expedition into the heart of the unknown.Set against the lush wilderness of New England, “SASQ’ET” weaves a spellbinding tale that challenges our assumptions about the world and ourselves. At its core, the novel explores humanity’s deep-seated longing for truth, daring to ask if some are too dangerous to confront - and the subsequent cost of burying them. Through this richly crafted narrative, Langstaff provides one of the most comprehensive examinations of historical and scientific research found in fiction, seamlessly blending fact and imagination.Langstaff shares, “I’m most excited about the reader’s adventure offered by the book; the opportunity for them to be moved to question their assumptions, and revisit how they see themselves and the world around them.”Drawing from his background in anthropology and his personal connection to the landscapes and historical figures depicted, the author offers a deeply immersive and thought-provoking experience. Readers will find themselves captivated by the book’s sense of mystery, romance, and suspense, as well as its atmospheric portrayal of the untamed wilderness.Perfect for fans of historical fiction and literary mystery adventure, “SASQ’ET” is more than a novel; it’s a call to reexamine the boundaries between history, legend, and the enduring power of belief.“SASQ’ET” (ISBN: 9798994604700 / 9798994604717) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $39.99, the softcover retails for $29.99, and for a limited time, the ebook retails for $2.99 on Amazon and $0.99 on Barnes & Noble. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:IN 1939, A DEADLY CONFRONTATION IN THE CANADIAN WILDERNESS shatters young Albert Pingree's life and leaves him the keeper of a truth so staggering it could tear apart mankind's understanding of itself. Sixty years later, his granddaughter Mallory - a small-town veterinarian in rural New Hampshire, inherits more than his fortune; she inherits his secret. When Albert is found dead behind his remote British Columbia cabin, Mallory is drawn into a world of deception, lost identity, and scientific obsession. Inside a locked candle box, she uncovers a horrific relic - a severed hand too large to be human - and a note that beckons her toward the impossible.Mallory recruits Dr. George Avery, the world's leading field zoologist to help her identify what she has found. At first, he is reluctant, unaware of the magnitude of what she has brought to him. As the puzzle begins to take shape, he is confronted by what the answers they find, reveal.Exploring deeper, their growing affection ignites a sense of purpose, even as they face the shadows of the past and the dangers of their pursuit. In the haunting wilds of the Pacific Northwest, nature's grandeur and brutality are ever-present. Tangled forests and untamed rivers, bears, wolves, and the ancient reverence of Indigenous traditions surround them, blurring the lines between myth and reality. Their quest becomes a journey not only to solve a mystery, but to reconcile love, loneliness, and the immortal question of our place in a world still ruled by secrets.About the AuthorMaxim Langstaff is a Grammy-and-Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and author whose creative work has reached millions worldwide. Known for his innovative vision and storytelling versatility, Max has collaborated with many of the most influential figures in music and popular culture.A three-time Boston Marathoner, Max lives in North Carolina. SASQ’ET is his first novel.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/ Contacts for Mr. LangstaffPublicity RepresentativeJane Hoffman, All Things Possiblehoffmanoffice@planetatp.comArtist ManagementLisa TennerTenner & Associatesltenner@aol.com

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