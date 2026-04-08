Amity Trust Selects Smart Solution’s Universa® Core System to Power Next Phase of Growth and Modernization

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Smart Solution Expands its Client Support Base into Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amity Trust , a Saskatchewan-based trust company serving clients across the province, has selected Smart Solution ’s Universa® Core System to modernize its core banking and trust operations, positioning the organization for long-term growth, operational efficiency, and future digital enablement.Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Amity Trust selected Universafor its fully integrated architecture, flexibility in supporting specialized trust and deposit products, and its secure, Canadian-hosted delivery model. The decision reflects Amity Trust’s commitment to enhancing service delivery while maintaining the personalized, relationship-driven approach that defines its brand.The UniversaCore System will provide Amity Trust with a unified environment across core banking, general ledger, deposit products including registered and non-registered GICs, and lending capabilities such as fixed and variable-rate mortgages. Its robust integration capabilities and continuous release model will enable Amity Trust to adapt to evolving client expectations and regulatory requirements while maintaining operational stability.Smart Solution will deliver Universaas a fully managed service hosted in Canadian data centers, including ongoing platform updates, security monitoring, and disaster recovery. This approach reduces infrastructure complexity while ensuring enterprise-grade performance, resilience, and compliance.“This is a transformational step forward for our organization. We were looking for a modern, flexible platform that could support our current operations while positioning us for future growth. Universagives us that foundation — enabling us to streamline processes, enhance reporting, and ultimately deliver an even better experience for our clients.”— Cory Regier, CEO — Amity TrustThe implementation will follow a structured and collaborative approach, ensuring a smooth transition from legacy systems while enabling Amity Trust to quickly realize operational and strategic benefits.“Amity Trust represents exactly the type of forward-looking financial institution we are proud to partner with. They recognized the need to move beyond legacy constraints and invest in a platform that delivers operational simplicity, reliability, and long-term scalability. This partnership reflects a broader shift we are seeing across Canada, where institutions are modernizing to remain competitive, efficient, and client-focused.”— Raniero Corsini, Business Development Manager — Smart Solution“Financial institutions today require a platform that is both dependable and adaptable. With Universa, we provide a secure, continuously evolving environment that allows organizations like Amity Trust to strengthen operations, improve service delivery, and grow with confidence. We are excited to support their journey and expand our presence in the Canadian market.”— Iean Tait, President & CEO — Smart SolutionThis engagement further reinforces Smart Solution’s growing footprint in Canada and highlights increasing demand from trust companies and specialized financial institutions for modern, integrated core platforms that combine operational efficiency with long-term flexibility.About Amity TrustAmity Trust is a Saskatchewan-based trust company providing a range of financial services including deposit products, lending solutions, estate administration, and trust services. With a strong commitment to personalized service and long-term client relationships, Amity Trust supports individuals and communities across the province through its network of locations.About Smart SolutionSmart Solution is a global provider of core banking technology, delivering its UniversaCore System to financial institutions across North America, the Caribbean, and international markets. With over four decades of experience, Smart Solution enables banks, credit unions, and trust companies to modernize operations, enhance service delivery, and achieve sustainable growth through secure, scalable, and fully integrated solutions.

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