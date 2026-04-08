G20 Interfaith Forum Announces Annual Summit in Salt Lake City, October 15–17, 2026

G20 Interfaith Forum

G20 Interfaith Forum will bring together faith leaders, scholars, and policymakers in Salt Lake City, October 15-17, 2026.

This forum represents an important opportunity to ensure that faith perspectives contribute meaningfully to global policy discussions” — Imam Homamed Magid

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum Association (IF20), the world’s premier organization at the intersection of faith and global policy, will hold its annual Forum in Salt Lake City, Utah, from October 15–17, 2026. The event will bring together an international gathering of religious leaders, interfaith scholars, civil society representatives, and policymakers under the theme Interfaith Engagement for Policy Impact.The Forum coincides with the United States’ presidency of the G20, with the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami. As a parallel engagement process, IF20 provides faith-informed perspectives on the priorities shaping the global agenda — because faith communities are not peripheral to the world’s great challenges, they are embedded in them. With 84 percent of the world’s population identifying as religious, faith institutions represent humanity’s most expansive civil society infrastructure, running schools, hospitals, and aid networks where governments and international bodies often cannot reach. The G20 Interfaith Forum exists to ensure that this unparalleled on-the-ground presence, and the prophetic moral voice religious traditions have always offered in moments of civilizational reckoning, have a seat at the table where global policy is made.Imam Mohamed Magid — Executive Imam of the ADAMS Center in Virginia, former President of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), Co-President of Religions for Peace, and a member of the IF20 Advisory Council — welcomed the Forum’s convening:“I look forward to the upcoming G20 Interfaith Forum in Salt Lake City, where faith leaders and scholars will come together to advance ethical, values-based solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. This forum represents an important opportunity to ensure that faith perspectives contribute meaningfully to global policy discussions.” — Imam Mohamed MagidThe Forum’s plenary and working sessions will address the three priority themes of the 2026 U.S. G20 presidency, plus a fourth theme of particular urgency as the 2030 deadline approaches:1. Economic Growth for the Common Good. Religious traditions across the world hold that economies exist to serve human dignity. IF20 will examine how faith-rooted values and models — from Islamic finance to cooperative development — can inform G20 economic policy in ways that reduce inequality and serve the common good.2. Energy Security for a Sustainable Future. The imperative to care for creation is shared across traditions — from the Islamic concept of khalifa (stewardship) to the Jewish principle of tikkun olam. IF20 will explore how religious frameworks can strengthen the ethical case for just and sustainable energy transitions.3. AI and the Human Future. Religious and philosophical traditions have spent millennia grappling with questions of human dignity, justice, and the limits of human power — precisely the questions AI now forces upon us. IF20 will bring faith voices into global conversations about the governance of AI and the preservation of what is irreducibly human.4. Interfaith Engagement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With the world far off track on the SDGs and the 2030 deadline imminent, the international community faces a reckoning. IF20 will make a central argument: any effort to reset these goals must include faith actors, who deliver the majority of education and healthcare in many of the world’s most vulnerable regions. Goals set without the communities that bear the greatest burden of achieving them are neither credible nor just.Additional themes — including the global food crisis, mental health, children’s issues, and refugees and displacement — will be addressed through the Forum’s working group sessions. The Forum is designed for active participation, and proposals for sessions relevant to Forum priorities from individuals and organizations are welcome.

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