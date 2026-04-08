Attorney General Brenna Bird Names Consumer Protection Hero Award Winners

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird awarded three Iowans the 2026 Consumer Protection Hero Award today at a press conference.

“Our team at the Attorney General’s Office is always hard at work to stop the scam and protect Iowans,” said Attorney General Bird. “But we can’t do it alone. Today we thank three heroes who have gone above and beyond to save someone from being scammed. They saw something and said something—and I, along with the people they saved and their families, am very grateful for their courage. They are truly heroes!”

Al Perales, an investigator in the Attorney General’s Office for more than twenty years, emphasized the importance of stepping up to protect others. “If it weren’t for the three Iowans who took action, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Perales. “Their example shows us that stopping scammers isn’t just the job of the Attorney General’s Office – it's something we can all be a part of.”

The 2026 Consumer Protection Hero Awards were given to the following:

Officer Andrew Faulkner, Clive Police Department, who stopped an Iowan from continuing in a scam, then helped him in the days following to recover some of his money back.

Mr. Drew Hanlon, Elkhart, who realized his friend was being lured into a lottery scam, intervened, and then called the attorney general’s office.

If you or someone you know think you are involved in or a victim of a scam, call our office: 1-888-777-4590, email: consumer@iowa.gov, or file online on our website iowaattorneygeneral.gov

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For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov