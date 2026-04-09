Mental Wealth Solutions Launches HealthcareCheck: Patient Navigation Platform Built by a Clinician, for Clinicians

Clinical social worker builds live patient navigation platform; seeks federal compliance partners for HIPAA-certified government deployment.

The problem was never the clinician. It was the infrastructure. I built HealthcareCheck because I lived the gap for 13 years and nothing existed at a price community health could afford.” — Matthew Sexton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental Wealth Solutions Launches HealthcareCheck: Patient Navigation Platform Built by a Clinician , for CliniciansClinical social worker builds live patient navigation platform; seeks federal compliance partners for HIPAA-certified government deployment.Mental Wealth Solutions PLLC today announced the launch of HealthcareCheck (healthcarecheck.com), a multi-tenant, white-label patient navigation platform that enables healthcare organizations to deploy fully branded care coordination software in weeks — not months. With HIPAA Business Associate Agreements included at every pricing tier and infrastructure already running in production, HealthcareCheck enters the market as a platform built by someone who spent over a decade on the clinical floor watching the problem it solves play out in real time.Built From the Inside OutMatthew Sexton, LCSW, the founder of Mental Wealth Solutions PLLC, has spent more than 13 years working across some of the most demanding environments in American healthcare. As Director of Social Work across 13 dialysis clinics at Atlantic Dialysis Management, he built a social work department from scratch, managed CMS and NYSDOH compliance, and supervised clinicians across a network of facilities serving end-stage renal disease patients. Before that, he worked on a forensic Assertive Community Treatment team, delivered outpatient substance abuse therapy using evidence-based CBT, ACT, and motivational interviewing protocols, coordinated a state-funded HIV employment program with monthly federal reporting requirements, and managed disaster case management operations following Superstorm Sandy.Across every setting, the pattern was the same. Patients fell through the gap — not because clinicians failed them, but because the infrastructure to track what happened after a referral left the room did not exist. Transplant-eligible dialysis patients never got listed. Veterans completed screenings and never heard back. Clients were discharged from behavioral health treatment and the relationship simply ended, with no mechanism for the provider to know whether they were struggling three weeks later."The problem was never the clinician. It was the infrastructure. Social workers and care coordinators were managing patient navigation in spreadsheets, sticky notes, and memory. I built HealthcareCheck because I needed it and nothing like it existed at a price point that community health organizations could actually afford." — Matthew Sexton, LCSWA Platform With ProofHealthcareCheck is not a prototype. It is a production platform with live, deployed applications serving real clinical populations today.TransplantCheck (transplantcheck.org) tracks ESRD patients from referral initiation through transplant listing with closed-loop verification that the referral was received, acted on, and completed. For dialysis social workers managing caseloads across multiple facilities, TransplantCheck replaces spreadsheets with a structured, auditable workflow.VeteranCheck (veterancheck.app) is a veteran mental health screening and resource navigation platform built on AWS with RDS PostgreSQL, Route 53 DNS, and SSL-secured endpoints. It enables VA-affiliated and veteran-serving programs to conduct standardized screenings and connect veterans to appropriate resources — with a documented, trackable referral record at every step.VibeCheck (vibecheck.luxury) addresses a gap no EHR solves: what happens between sessions and after discharge. Therapists and coaches seeing clients once or twice a month have 14 to 28 days of silence between appointments. VibeCheck gives mental health professionals a branded between-session tool — daily check-ins, journaling, mood tracking, and a provider dashboard — so the clinical relationship continues even when the billing stops.HIPAA Infrastructure Already in PlaceBusiness Associate Agreements have been executed with both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. All platform infrastructure is deployed on HIPAA-compliant architecture with encrypted databases, Redis rate limiting, and access-controlled API routes. Pricing begins at $199 per month with BAAs included at every tier — not gated behind enterprise contracts.Seeking Federal Compliance PartnersMental Wealth Solutions is actively seeking partnerships with federal compliance specialists and system integrators to pursue Authority to Operate (ATO) certification, Section 508 accessibility compliance, and FedRAMP readiness — the infrastructure required for adoption by CCBHCs, FQHCs, VA-affiliated programs, and other federally funded organizations."The platform is built. What we need now is the compliance infrastructure that opens the door to the organizations that need this the most. We are looking for partners who know how to navigate that process and want to work with a product that is already operational." — Matthew Sexton, LCSWAbout Mental Wealth Solutions PLLCMental Wealth Solutions PLLC is a New York-based clinical technology company founded by Matthew Sexton, LCSW (NY #091241, ME #LC22776). The company operates a licensed clinical private practice alongside a suite of patient navigation and behavioral health technology products.For partnership inquiries, demo requests, or media questions:matthewsextonlcsw@mentalwealthsolutions.orgHealthcareCheck.com | TransplantCheck.org | VeteranCheck.app | VibeCheck.luxury | MentalWealthSolutions.org

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