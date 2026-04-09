Camelot Secure Wins 2026 CIO 100 Award For AI-Driven Cybersecurity Automation and Threat Detection

Camelot Secure Wins 2026 CIO 100 Award For AI-Driven Cybersecurity Automation

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure, a cybersecurity company focused on AI-driven security operations, today announced it has been named a 2026 CIO 100 Award winner for its use of agentic AI and orchestration to automate threat hunting , infrastructure workflows, and incident response within its Secure360 platform The CIO 100 Awards, now in their 40th year, recognize organizations that use technology to drive measurable business outcomes, including operational efficiency, innovation, and improved security performance."The CIOs we're recognizing this year aren't just keeping the lights on, they're driving the business," said Richard Smith, Head of Event Content, CIO 100 Awards & Conference. "AI, data, security, cloud; it all lands on the same desk now, and the best CIOs have stopped treating them as separate problems. The 2026 class shows what it looks like when you get that right.”Camelot Secure’s Secure360 platform is designed to help organizations address key cybersecurity challenges, including automating threat hunting, reducing SOC workload, improving incident response times, and orchestrating security workflows across tools and teams.The proof-of-concept integration is an agentic AI architecture that enables security teams to move from reactive operations to automated, intelligence-driven cybersecurity workflows.The Secure360 platform leverages AI Agents to manage complex, multi-step security processes through two key components:- Orchestration Agent - Interprets natural language requests and routes them to the appropriate security workflow.- Agentic AI Workflows - Multi-step AI agents that automate threat hunting, data collection, and infrastructure automation tasks.This architecture enables organizations to automate repetitive security tasks, reduce analysis time, improve detection and response speed, and increase SOC efficiency.“This recognition reflects a major shift in cybersecurity—organizations are actively looking for ways to automate threat hunting, reduce SOC workload, and improve incident response with AI,” said Stan Oliver, CEO, Camelot Secure. “With Secure360, we’re using agentic AI and orchestration to automate multi-step security workflows, giving teams faster detection, less manual effort, and more accurate threat response.”The 2026 CIO 100 Award winners will be honored at the CIO 100 Awards & Conference, August 17–19, 2026, at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in Frisco, Texas.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR

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