Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson Named Among Top 50 Thought Leaders in Manufacturing by Consult Clarity

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Recognition highlights influence in supply chain strategy, operational excellence and manufacturing transformation

Whether it is strengthening supply chain resilience, improving planning and operational performance or leveraging technology and data, the focus must always be on driving results.” — Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc ., has been named one of the Top 50 Thought Leaders in Manufacturing for 2026 by Consult Clarity The annual list, curated by Consult Clarity founder Jonno White, recognizes influential voices shaping the future of manufacturing across areas such as digital transformation, operational excellence, supply chain strategy and Industry 4.0.Anderson was included among leading Supply Chain and Operations Strategists, reflecting her impact on helping manufacturers navigate increasing complexity, volatility and change.“Manufacturing is undergoing a significant transformation driven by technology, data and evolving global dynamics,” said Anderson. “It is an honor to be recognized among leaders who are contributing practical insights and helping manufacturers build stronger, more resilient and more agile operations.”Practical, Results-Driven Supply Chain LeadershipConsult Clarity’s selection criteria emphasize real-world experience, actionable insights and consistent contributions to advancing the industry. The 2026 list highlights leaders who are actively helping manufacturers rethink operations, challenge conventional approaches and implement strategies that deliver measurable results.As founder of LMA Consulting Group, Anderson specializes in end-to-end supply chain transformation, manufacturing strategy and operational improvements. She is known for her practical approach to helping manufacturers and distributors maximize value through supply chain optimization, strategic planning and performance improvement initiatives.Anderson is also ranked #16 on the SAP Supply Chain Influencers list and is recognized among the top one percent of consultants worldwide, further underscoring her influence in the global manufacturing and supply chain community.Advancing the Future of ManufacturingAccording to Consult Clarity, the manufacturing sector is experiencing one of its most significant periods of transformation in decades, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, smart factory technologies, digital integration and sustainability initiatives.Anderson’s thought leadership focuses on helping companies translate these trends into actionable strategies.“Manufacturers do not need more theory; they need practical, executable strategies,” Anderson said. “Whether it is strengthening supply chain resilience, improving planning and operational performance or leveraging technology and data for better decision-making, the focus must always be on driving results.”Through her work, Anderson frequently implements processes such as SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning), ERP optimization and the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to improve decision-making and business performance.To view the full list of the 50 Best Thought Leaders in Manufacturing (2026), visit:To explore LMA Consulting’s insights and resources, visit:About LMA Consulting GroupLMA Consulting Group specializes in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Lisa Anderson is recognized among the top supply chain and ERP experts and is regularly featured in major media, including Bloomberg, IndustryWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine. She is a noted authority on the SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) process and author of SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth. For more, visit LMAConsultingGroup.com.Media Contact:Kathleen McEntee, Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd.(760) 262–4080 | KathleenMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com

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