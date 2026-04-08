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Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would allow U.S. banks and credit unions to use intermediaries to transfer funds through the FedNow Service

April 08, 2026

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would allow U.S. banks and credit unions to use intermediaries to transfer funds through the FedNow Service

For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday invited public comment on a proposal that would allow U.S. banks and credit unions to use intermediaries to transfer funds through the FedNow Service.

This additional flexibility would support new private sector use cases for the FedNow Service. For example, it would allow U.S. banks to use FedNow to transact with correspondent banks to facilitate the international portion of a cross-border payment. Currently, a transfer of funds sent through the FedNow Service can include only two U.S. banks.

Comments are due within 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

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Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would allow U.S. banks and credit unions to use intermediaries to transfer funds through the FedNow Service

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