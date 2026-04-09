Peloton Consulting Announces Partnership with Camptra Technologies and Acquisition of Professional Services Business

Collaboration expands Oracle Cloud HCM innovation, AI capabilities, and client delivery

Peloton has the best people and a rapidly expanding set of capabilities in the Oracle ecosystem. Our partnership with Camptra reflects this strategy.” — Guy Daniello ~ CEO and Founder, Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group, a leading Oracle strategic partner specializing in AI-enabled digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Camptra Technologies, including the acquisition of Camptra’s professional services business.Together, the organizations establish a collaborative model that combines Peloton’s global scale with Camptra’s deep Oracle Cloud HCM expertise and proprietary AI innovation. The approach ensures continuity for existing Camptra clients while creating a strong foundation for continued joint development of advanced Oracle Cloud HCM solutions.The acquisition expands one of Peloton’s fastest-growing Oracle Cloud practices. Camptra’s highly specialized team brings decades of Oracle experience and a proven track record delivering transformation across state and local government, financial services, retail, and life sciences.The partnership further enhances Peloton’s Oracle Cloud HCM AI capabilities, including recruiting intelligence, intelligent candidate matching, workforce predictions, and AI-driven HR Help Desk automation. Combined with Peloton’s Next Generation AI Framework and Oracle Fusion expertise, the collaboration establishes a forward-looking innovation engine focused on next-generation workforce solutions and AI-powered HR service delivery.“Peloton has the best people and a rapidly expanding set of capabilities in the Oracle ecosystem. Our partnership with Camptra reflects this strategy. By combining Peloton’s global scale and world-class delivery model with its specialized expertise and AI innovation, we are driving meaningful value for our customers. We are focused on long-term collaboration, continued innovation, and delivering even greater impact.”Guy DanielloCEO and Founder, Peloton Consulting GroupThe combined capabilities strengthen Peloton’s ability to deliver end-to-end Oracle Cloud HCM solutions across the full employee lifecycle. Industry-specific configurations address the operational and regulatory requirements of clients.“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Camptra’s journey. From the beginning, our focus has been on building deep Oracle Cloud expertise and developing AI-driven solutions that accelerate transformation and deliver real business impact. By joining forces with Peloton, we can scale that vision globally while continuing to innovate. Together, we are creating a powerful platform that combines expertise, scale, and next-generation technology to help clients move faster and realize greater value from their Oracle Cloud investments.”Arideep MukherjeeCEO and Founder, Camptra TechnologiesPeloton Consulting Group and Camptra share a client-first philosophy, with a strong focus on business outcomes, adoption, and customer value. Together, the organizations will continue to evolve Oracle-native solutions that help enterprises modernize HR operations and unlock the full potential of AI-driven workforce transformation.

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