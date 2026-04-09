Replit and RevenueCat Take Vibe Coders from Prompt to Profit

Companies Partner to Advance AI App Development Beyond Creation to Long-Term Monetization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevenueCat and Replit are partnering to help creators turn vibe coding from passion projects into real money-making businesses. Idea people, builders and creators can vibe code a vision into a mobile-native app with a single prompt. But until now, they lacked the tools and expertise to turn those apps into revenue. Replit is integrating RevenueCat, the company that powers in-app purchases for more than 80,000 apps, into its platform to automate the monetization of in-app experiences through subscriptions, paywalls and App Store Connect configuration.

Replit is seeing strong growth in mobile app creation among users. Historically, developers have had to leave the platform and navigate the complexities of in-app purchases, subscriptions and manual app store publishing on their own. Replit and RevenueCat are changing that. With a simple prompt like “add subscriptions” or “monetize my app,” Replit’s agent can handle everything by automatically configuring products, pricing, paywalls, entitlements and feature access.

"Vibe coding created a new generation of app builders who think in ideas, not code. With RevenueCat, we’ll see builders’ ideas become successful, profitable businesses,” said Asif Bhatti, Product Partnerships at Replit. “Monetization is no longer an afterthought; it's built into the creative process from day one."

Beyond backend development automation, the integration also gives users the advice and guidance needed to monetize effectively, both while building their app and once it’s live on app stores. Users will now receive contextual advice on App Store compliance, pricing strategies based on industry benchmarks and paywall best practices. For many vibe coders, this is not only their first time building an app, but also their introduction to the mobile ecosystem, making this guidance invaluable.

“The barrier to creating a mobile app has dropped to near zero, but the challenges of building a successful app business are actually increasing,” said Jacob Eiting, CEO of RevenueCat. “Replit has made vibe coding an app much easier than navigating the complex world of app store payments. By natively integrating RevenueCat into Replit, we’re making payments as easy as building the app. Now, if you can describe your app idea, you can build it, ship it and actually make money from it.”

"RevenueCat is one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in the app economy. It quietly powers 50% of all mobile subscriptions. And now that Replit has native RevenueCat integration, any developer can go from idea to monetized app in hours,” said Jason Lemkin, Founder of SaaStr. “I’ve built 10+ production apps on Replit, and this is the missing piece. When you combine Replit's ability to ship fast with RevenueCat's subscription infrastructure, there’s no excuse not to monetize. More developers will get paid. More apps will survive. And thrive."

RevenueCat manages $1B per month in app subscription transactions, or roughly 20% of all subscription app revenue. The company supports apps built with all major vibe coding platforms, as well as some of the largest subscription apps in the world. RevenueCat has also become one of the most recommended tools for monetizing vibe coded apps by AI assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity.

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About RevenueCat

RevenueCat provides the infrastructure and tools for developers to build, manage and grow their subscription app businesses. The platform handles the complexities of in-app purchases and subscriptions, allowing tens of thousands of developers worldwide to focus on building their products and generate in excess of $1 Billion USD in monthly revenue. Customers include OpenAI, VSCO, Ladder, Runna (Strava) and more.

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. The company, founded in 2016, has over 50 million users worldwide with users at 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. Teams at enterprises including Zillow, Atlassian, Adobe, Accenture and Databricks use Replit to build apps, and the company has partnerships with Google, Stripe and Slack among others. Replit, headquartered in San Francisco, United States, recently introduced Agent 4, its most powerful product yet.

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