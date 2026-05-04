ChargeHub and AXSO Join Forces on North America’s First Interoperable Charging Reservation Platform for Electric Trucks

ChargeHub X AXSO

A collaborative project backed by Circuit électrique, Nationex & Intelcom, tackling one of the most persistent barriers to long-haul heavy-duty electrification

With this project, we’re putting in place the software infrastructure that will allow North America to clear this hurdle, drawing on our expertise in EV roaming and our industry-leading partnerships.” — Francis De Broux

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeHub (Mogile Technologies Inc.) and AXSO inc. are announcing today the launch of a collaborative development project to create North America’s first open, interoperable, and neutral charging reservation platform for electric trucks. This initiative represents a foundational step toward the electrification of long-haul heavy-duty transportation in Quebec and beyond.Breaking the Deadlock on Heavy-Duty ElectrificationAccording to Transport Canada, medium and heavy-duty vehicles account for just 9% of vehicles on the road, yet are responsible for 26% of total transportation sector emissions — itself the country’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Their electrification is essential to meeting Quebec’s and Canada’s climate targets, but this transition is stalled by a structural deadlock: infrastructure isn’t being built because demand isn’t guaranteed, and demand isn’t taking off because reliable infrastructure doesn’t exist.Infrastructure operators are reluctant to invest in charging stations without predictable, guaranteed utilization. At the same time, fleet operators struggle to electrify long-haul operations without the certainty of finding a compatible charger in the right location at the right time. This vicious cycle is holding back large-scale adoption.Charging slot reservation is the key to breaking this impasse: by guaranteeing access to infrastructure, it secures carriers’ operations while making charging investments more financially viable and predictable.The challenge is as much organizational as it is technological. It lies in the ability to integrate, seamlessly and reliably, multiple stakeholders operating across disparate systems: fleet management software (TMS), navigation tools, and charging management platforms. This is precisely the barrier the project is committed to removing.A North American FirstWhile a handful of proprietary reservation solutions have emerged, each limited to a single charging network, no central, open, interoperable platform for electric truck charging exists in North America.The project announced today aims to fill that gap by developing a vendor-neutral platform that connects multiple charging network operators and fleet operators within a shared ecosystem. ChargeHub and AXSO intend to pave the way for electric truck charging reservations across North America.While remaining flexible to the needs of North American stakeholders, the platform will be built on OCPI 2.3, the latest version of the international open charging interoperability protocol, which for the first time includes a dedicated reservation module.Partners at the Heart of the EcosystemChargeHub is North America’s leading EV roaming platform. Known across the industry for its Passport Hub solution, ChargeHub is leading the development of the central reservation platform and the interfaces that connect fleet operators’ systems. Today, ChargeHub has more than 500 active roaming connections and is integrated with over 160,000 public charging ports across Canada and the United States.AXSO, developer and operator of the charging management system powering Circuit électrique — Quebec’s largest public charging network, which has already deployed infrastructure dedicated to heavy-duty trucks — will develop the reservation module integrated into charging operators’ systems.The project will be carried out in close collaboration with Circuit électrique, one of the largest charging networks in North America, and with national commercial fleet operators, including Nationex and Intelcom, all deeply committed to the transition to electric. Their involvement will enable the solution to be validated directly in a real operational environment, ensuring the platform closely reflects the industry’s concrete needs.Quotes“Charging reservation is the essential condition for electrifying long-haul fleets. With this project, we’re putting in place the software infrastructure that will allow North America to clear this hurdle, drawing on our expertise in EV roaming and our industry-leading partnerships.”— Francis De Broux, Chief Operating Officer, ChargeHub“Interoperable reservation is the missing piece that will make electric truck charging as reliable as a diesel fill-up. Our experience with Circuit électrique and our close ties with charging operators will allow us to build a solution that’s genuinely grounded in operational reality.”— Louis-Vincent Courchesne, Chief Revenue Officer, AXSOA Project Funded by the Government of QuébecThis project is made possible through $450,000 in financial support from the Government of Québec, under the INNOV-R PME measure of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, administered by the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, in collaboration with InnovÉÉ (Consortium for Research and Innovation in Electrical Energy). The program supports Quebec small and medium-sized enterprises in high-potential research and development projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.About ChargeHubChargeHub is recognized for its Passport Hub solution, North America’s leading EV roaming platform, used by automakers, electric mobility service providers (eMSPs), and charge point operators (CPOs). The platform currently has more than 500 active roaming connections across its ecosystem. Its turnkey solution streamlines integrations, optimizes operations, and enables large-scale EV roaming for drivers across the continent. Passport Hub also supports secure, automated Plug & Charge transactions. ChargeHub also operates North America’s largest community-based, network-independent charging app, used by more than one million drivers annually. ChargeHub is a brand of Mogile Technologies Inc.About AXSOFounded in 2019 in Quebec City, AXSO is a leading software company specializing in large-scale EV charging network management. As the technology partner for Circuit électrique (Hydro-Québec) since 2020, AXSO operates the largest government-led charging network in Canada. With a dedicated team of 40 experts, the company drives electromobility across North America, supporting major networks such as Eddie, a leader in multi-unit residential charging. AXSO transforms complex energy infrastructure into seamless, high-performance, and scalable solutions.Media ContactsLouis-VincentCourchesne1-888-380-1266lvcourchesne@axso.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.