SPORTSKIND and Austin Parks Foundation Announce 6th Annual ATX SPORTSFEST: Play for the Parks Returns April 25

Austin’s biggest social sports festival returns April 25 with tournaments, vendors, music, and activations supporting local parks.

We're aiming to deliver a festive, high-energy, player and spectator-friendly day—giving people the chance to cheer or play, and engage with friends at one of our favorite parks in Austin!” — Adam Paget

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPORTSKIND today announced that the 6th annual ATX SPORTSFEST , a citywide sports festival featuring five adult recreational sports tournaments (kickball, softball, sand volleyball, flag football and cornhole) along with local vendors, food trucks, music and sideline activations will take place on April 25, 2026 at Krieg Fields in Austin, Texas.Hosted by SPORTSKIND in partnership with the Austin Parks Foundation, SPORTSFEST combines friendly competition and teamwork with community impact. Proceeds and awareness from the event will support the preservation, improvement, and activation of Austin’s public parks.Sports and Festivities: Play, Connect, Celebrate:SPORTSFEST offers a range of five sports tournaments, including BYO4s Sand Volleyball, Softball, Kickball, Flag Football and Cornhole, with opportunities for all levels of participation. It’s a meaningful opportunity to connect with others through friendly competition, and then unwind with teammates, opponents and friends and enjoy the festivities.Beyond the Sports: Food, Music, Activations, Puppies:Throughout the day, players and attendees can engage with local Austin brands, sample health and wellness services, explore a variety of food trucks, and enjoy entertainment and drinks in the complimentary beverage garden. The event also includes sponsor activations, a wellness hub, yard games and raffles.“By bringing all the teams and tournaments together at one venue, alongside the sponsors and vendors, wellness hub, beverage garden and food trucks, we're aiming to deliver a festive, high-energy, player and spectator-friendly day—giving people the chance to cheer or play, and engage with friends at one of our favorite parks in Austin.” said Adam Paget, CEO of SPORTSKIND.Commitment to Community and Parks: Together We Win:In keeping with SPORTSKIND’s commitment to fostering camaraderie, community, and active living, a portion of the proceeds from ATX SPORTSFEST 2026 will benefit the Austin Parks Foundation.This partnership highlights a shared dedication to enhancing Austin’s parks and recreational spaces, helping to build a healthier, more vibrant community for all.“We're excited and grateful to team up once more with Austin Parks Foundation to bring back SPORTSFEST—Austin's biggest sports festival. It's a high-energy celebration of our shared dedication to staying active, connected, and engaged with our parks.” said Ashley McLerran, VP of Programming and Operations at SPORTSKIND.Make Friends, Meet Teammates and Join the Celebration of Sports and Community:Make awesome memories, connect with new friends and teammates, and be a part of the action in the park. Sign up and "Play for the Parks"! Register as an individual, sign up with friends, or become a Team Captain and lead your own crew. Spots fill up fast — register today to be part of the SPORTSFEST fun!Event Details• What: ATX SPORTSFEST 2026 (Flag Football, Kickball, Softball, Sand Volleyball & Cornhole)• When: April 25, 2006, 9a-3p• Where: Krieg Athletic Complex – 515 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX• Who: Adult rec players, fitness and community enthusiasts, local companies, and businesses looking to connect and compete• Why: Supporting Austin’s parks through partnership with Austin Parks FoundationAbout SPORTSKIND:SPORTSKIND is a leading recreational sports and lifestyle company headquartered in Austin. SPORTSKIND is renowned for its commitment to creating engaging and inclusive sporting events that bring people together on and off the fields. SPORTSKIND promotes an active lifestyle and produces adult recreational sports leagues, tournaments, social events and corporate programming and team-building.About Austin Parks Foundation:The Austin Parks Foundation is dedicated to partnering with the Austin community to enhance people’s lives by making the public parks, trails and green spaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy and financial support.

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