CDT Completes $50 Million Capital Campaign to Further Scale National Affordable Housing Investments

New Capital Supports CDT’s Joint Commitment to Community Impact and Delivering Competitive Returns

In a volatile market environment, CDT successfully raised new funds to support our mission of providing long-term capital to the communities we serve.” — Grace Cheng, CDT’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Development Trust (CDT) , a national provider of long-term capital to support affordable housing creation and preservation, today announced the completion of its latest capital campaign. The new capital will support and expand CDT ’s double-bottom-line objective of investing in communities while providing competitive returns to its investment partners.“We are proud to welcome back long-term investors who share our vision,” said Christopher Blair, CDT’s Chief Product Officer and Treasurer. “Their decision to invest demonstrates a demand for financial instruments secured by community development assets. Our investors recognize that CDT’s high-impact investments provide both vital social benefits and tangible economic value.”Now in its 28th year, CDT is one of the largest community development financial institutions (CDFI) in the country. CDT currently has investments totaling over $3.2 billion under management in long-term capital for properties in 45 states and regions — helping to preserve and create over 35,000 units of affordable housing, providing homes for more than 125,000 residents. As both a private real estate investment trust (REIT) and a certified CDFI, CDT achieves its community investment goals while continuing to successfully raise market capital.“In a volatile market environment, CDT successfully raised new funds to support our mission of providing long-term capital to the communities we serve,” said Grace Cheng, CDT’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "With this achievement, CDT has now raised more than $420 million in operating capital since our inception. The growing strength of our balance sheet allows us to continue our mission to invest in and support affordable housing communities throughout the country.”About CDT:The Community Development Trust (“CDT”) is a national investor that provides long-term capital for the preservation and creation of affordable housing. Working with local, regional, and national partners, CDT makes long-term equity investments and originates long-term mortgages. CDT currently has investments totaling more than $3.2 billion in debt and equity capital for properties in 45 states and regions — helping to preserve and create over 35,000 units of affordable housing that have provided homes for more than 125,000 residents. CDT is a private real estate investment trust (REIT) and a certified community development financial institution (CDFI).

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