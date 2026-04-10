Mindatorium Inc. Announces Release Strategy for Deep Frame and Expands the Dirt Merchants Universe

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindatorium Inc. today announced its release strategy for Deep Frame, recognized as the first photorealistic feature film rendered through advanced AI techniques. The film will conclude its theatrical run with a special Director’s Cut screening at Regal Theater in New York’s Times Square on May 20, 2026, before transitioning to an exclusive release on the Echos TV platform on May 21, 2026.

Following an evaluation of distribution options, the company determined that a direct-to-platform release best supports audience engagement with the broader Dirt Merchants ecosystem. On Echos TV, viewers will be able to experience Deep Frame alongside 12 interconnected films and a full catalog of associated music videos, all within a unified narrative environment.

In parallel, Mindatorium confirmed the upcoming release of the film’s official soundtrack, produced under the direction of Andrew Lane, a 22-time platinum award-winning music supervisor. Lane collaborated with an all-star roster of vocalists and musicians to reinterpret and enhance the film’s original compositions.

“Mr. Henning Morales has mastered the visual rendering process,” said Lane. “Our goal was to elevate the experience further with a soundtrack that brings depth and power to the story.”

Lane and Morales have collaborated since 2018, beginning with the first installment of the Dirt Merchants film series, and Lane has served as music director across all 12 installments of the Dirt Merchants film series.

Looking ahead, Morales confirmed the next phase of expansion for the franchise. “It is fitting that the company behind the first photorealistic AI rendered feature film will also produce the first original AI rendered television series,” he said.

The forthcoming series will debut with a 20-episode first season, featuring two to three original songs per episode. Structured as a musical action adventure saga, the series centers around the fictional label Sweet and Sour Records, blending inspirational storytelling, music-driven narratives, and the psychological landscape of criminal culture.

This expansion establishes what the company describes as a “universe within a universe,” integrating film, music, and serialized storytelling into a single, cohesive experience within the evolving Dirt Merchants franchise.

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