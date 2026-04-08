Naples Health Coach Releases Documentary Short Honoring Sister Lost to Addison's Disease

Michelle Joy Kramer, Wendy Oakes, Eric Oakes, and Alfie Oakes featured in Rooted in Love Documentary

Rooted in Love releases April 13 during Adrenal Disease Awareness Month and screens live April 23 at Food & Thought in Naples, Florida

This is a Naples story. It is about a family, a community, a disease most people have never heard of, and a market that exists because a husband was determined to help his wife heal.” — Michelle Joy Kramer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Joy Kramer, a Naples-based private health coach and wellness educator, will release Rooted in Love, a 7-minute documentary short honoring her younger sister Meredith Kramer, who passed away at age 45 from complications related to Addison's disease. The film releases on April 13, Meredith's birthday, during Adrenal Disease Awareness Month.Rooted in Love was produced in partnership with the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation (NADF) and features an interview with NADF Executive Director Kalina Warren. The documentary weaves together personal grief, family resilience, and the healing power of food through the interconnected stories of two Naples families brought together by the same rare diagnosis.The film's origin traces to a chance encounter. A year ago, Kramer walked into Food & Thought, Naples' beloved organic market, and ran into Eric Oakes. She mentioned through tears that her sister had died from Addison's disease. Eric looked at her and said: "My mother has Addison's." That moment became the catalyst for the documentary.The story of Wendy Oakes and her Addison's diagnosis is quietly woven into the founding of Food & Thought itself. When Wendy was first diagnosed, her husband Frank Oakes could find little information about the condition anywhere. His search for answers led him to change his family's diet entirely and, eventually, to build a place where the whole community could access the nutritional food he believed in. Food & Thought has served the Naples community for decades."I knew in that moment I needed to tell the story. Addison's disease is often misdiagnosed, and most people have never heard of it. I wanted others who are struggling to see themselves in Meredith's story." — Michelle Joy KramerAddison's disease is a rare, chronic condition in which the adrenal glands cannot produce adequate cortisol and aldosterone, two hormones essential to daily function. It affects approximately 1 in 100,000 people, with the majority of those diagnosed being women. Despite its severity, it remains chronically underdiagnosed due to its nonspecific symptoms. April is Adrenal Disease Awareness Month (AADAM), a campaign established by NADF in 2012 to reach patients, caregivers, and clinicians worldwide.Rooted in Love will be available to watch at michellejoykramer.com/documentary beginning April 13.Community Screening at Food & ThoughtRooted in Love will screen publicly on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in the courtyard at Food & Thought (2132 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34102). The evening begins at 6:00 PM with live music, Chef Freedom’s special menu including a Raw Vegan Taco Salad and Frank’s Bowl, and wine tasting. The documentary screening and live Q&A begin at 8:00 PM (approximately 30 minutes) as the sun sets over the courtyard.The Q&A will feature Michelle Joy Kramer, Wendy Oakes, Eric Oakes, and Alfie Oakes. The event is free and open to the public. Special dinner menu and beverages will be available for purchase. Space is limited. More information is available at michellejoykramer.com/screening

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