Miami Women's Month 2026: A Movement Empowering the Community

Powerful women on stage, powerful stories in motion Community leaders on stage at the Miami Women’s Month 2026 closing event in Doral, celebrating women’s leadership and impact Attendees gather at CityPlace Doral for the Miami Women’s Month 2026 closing event, celebrating community, connection, and women’s achievements

Over 300 community leaders gathered at CityPlace Doral to celebrate the "31 Voices" project and honor 15 influential women.

What started as recognition evolved into a platform for connection, opportunity, and community” — Constanza Espejo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Women’s Month 2026 pass march 28 concluded with a powerful and inspiring closing event at CityPlace Doral, bringing together more than 300 attendees to celebrate a month dedicated to empowering, connecting, and honoring women across the city and beyond.

Founded in 2023, Miami Women’s Month began as a simple yet powerful idea. As shared by board member and director Constanza Espejo, the initiative was born out of a conversation between Espejo, Isabel Almaraz, and Marcelo Llobell, who envisioned creating a meaningful space to connect, support, and elevate women within their community.

“What started as an intention to recognize women quickly evolved into something much bigger,” said Espejo. “It became about creating opportunities, building connections, and fostering a strong, supportive community.”

Over the past three years, the initiative has grown into a dynamic and inclusive platform, thanks to the collaboration of a dedicated and expanding team, including Andrea Tamaroff, Silvana Ovsejevich, Eliana Quiroz, and, more recently, Melina Cajal and Constanza Profeta, along with many other contributors.

Today, Miami Women’s Month stands as a vibrant network that reflects the diversity, resilience, and strength of women in Miami.

A Month of Connection, Celebration, and Impact

Celebrated globally in different ways, International Women’s Month in Miami distinguishes itself through its inclusive and community-driven approach. The initiative embraces participation from individuals, organizations, and communities, offering a diverse program of events that span discussions, cultural experiences, wellness activities, networking opportunities, and artistic expressions.

A key milestone of the initiative is the official Miami Women’s Month calendar, a growing platform that not only gathers events across the city but also supports, promotes, and elevates high-quality proposals under a unified vision of community.

Among this year’s highlights was the “31 Voices” project, which honored one woman each day throughout March. These were real women with powerful stories—women who have reinvented themselves, migrated, built businesses, and transformed challenges into opportunities, becoming inspiring examples of resilience and impact.

A Powerful Closing Event

The closing celebration, held at the iconic Doral Contemporary Art Museum, marked the culmination of a month of meaningful engagement. The event brought together community leaders, cultural representatives, and influential figures from across Miami.

During the evening, 15 outstanding women were recognized for their significant contributions and positive impact within the community. Each honoree received official recognition from both Miami Women’s Month and the City of Doral.

The event featured the presence of Doral Councilwoman Maureen Porras, as well as international representatives including the Consul of Argentina and the Cultural Delegate of Spain, highlighting the global and multicultural essence of the initiative.

Miami Women’s Month is supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and is the result of a powerful collaboration between We Art Foundation, DORCAM, and Power2Voice. The Doral Contemporary Art Museum, under the direction of Marcelo Llobell, serves as a key partner and central venue for many of the month’s activities.

A Growing Movement

More than just an event, Miami Women’s Month is a living, evolving platform that fosters dialogue, creativity, leadership, and connection. It provides a space where diverse voices, stories, and perspectives coexist—embracing the idea that there is no single way to be a woman, and that diversity is the true source of strength.

With increasing support from institutions, organizations, and the private sector, Miami Women’s Month continues to expand its reach and impact year after year.

“As we grow, our vision remains clear,” Espejo added. “We aspire to continue building an even larger and stronger network—one that uplifts women and creates meaningful change in our community and beyond.”

www.miamiwomensmonth.org

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