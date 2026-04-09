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TILEDGE reveals the hidden risks of improper shower tile installation and what Southern Utah homeowners must ask before hiring anyone.

Bad tile work doesn't announce itself on day one. It waits, and when it shows up, it brings a much bigger bill with it.” — Cody Grover, TILEDGE owner

SANTA CLARA, UT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TILEDGE Warns Southern Utah Homeowners About the Hidden Dangers of Improper Shower Tile Installation Washington County's owner-led tile craftsman shares real cases, homeowner experiences, and what to ask before any remodel beginsBathroom renovations are among the most personal investments a homeowner can make, and among the most technically demanding when done wrong. Tiledge Tile Contractor , based in Santa Clara, Utah, is issuing a public advisory to homeowners across Washington County about the widespread and often invisible consequences of improper shower tile installation. What looks like a finished bathroom on day one can become a costly remediation project within a year, and in Southern Utah, Tiledge is seeing it happen far too often.Cody Grover, owner and craftsman at Tiledge, has seen this pattern repeat across the region. "Homeowners often call me after someone else's shower pan has failed," Grover said. "We find tile installed with gaps too large to properly silicone the change of planes, the edges where a wall meets another wall or the shower pan. On benches and at the pan, this causes the silicone or grout to give way and allows water to seep behind the wall. That is when real damage begins."What Are the Real Risks of Improper Shower Tile Installation?Improper shower tile installation can lead to water intrusion behind walls, mold growth inside wall cavities, subfloor rot, and remediation costs that often exceed the original project budget. The most frequent points of failure include change of planes, benches and niches, and tile set over substrates that were never properly prepared. None of these failures are visible on day one. The tile looks clean, the grout looks even, and the homeowner has no reason for concern until water finds the gaps and damage quietly accumulates.Real Cases From Washington County HomeownersOne homeowner in Hurricane had a guest bathroom shower retiled by a handyman. Eleven months later, a soft spot appeared in the hallway floor adjacent to the shower. When Tiledge assessed the space, the moisture barrier in the shower pan was found to be entirely absent. Water had been seeping into the subfloor for nearly a year with no visible sign inside the bathroom. The tile repair was modest, but subfloor replacement and mold remediation cost over three times the original job.In St. George, a homeowner noticed grout cracking throughout a master bath shower less than six months after installation. The tiles had been set over an inadequate mortar bed that was never given proper cure time. As the substrate shifted under daily load and temperature change, the weak bond failed and tiles began to separate from the wall. What started as a cosmetic nuisance became a full teardown and reinstallation.An Ivins City couple contacted Tiledge after detecting a persistent musty odor in their bathroom despite regular cleaning. When a section of tile was removed for inspection, significant mold was found behind the shower bench, concentrated where grout had been used instead of silicone, allowing moisture to wick behind the surface over many months. Full mold remediation and reinstallation were required, turning what could have been a routine service call into weeks of household disruption.Why Southern Utah's Climate Makes This WorseSouthern Utah's intense sun and arid conditions create a punishing environment for shower installations. Prolonged heat transfer through exterior walls and roofing keeps bathrooms warmer than in milder climates, accelerating the curing of grout and mortar. When setting materials are not properly hydrated during installation, premature failure becomes nearly inevitable. The region's hard water compounds the problem. High mineral content degrades standard cement grouts quickly, leading to staining, surface erosion, and premature failure that homeowners often attribute to the tile itself. This is why Tiledge uses Mapei Keracolor FA, a polymer modified grout rated for continuous pool submersion. It requires no sealing, resists mineral buildup, and holds up in wet environments far longer than standard alternatives.What Homeowners Are Saying About TiledgeTiledge holds a 5.0 star rating across Google reviews from verified Washington County homeowners and was named Best Tiling Contractor in the 2025 Quality Business Award. One recent reviewer wrote: "Cody did a phenomenal job on our shower remodel. Our original shower pan was cracked and inappropriately designed. Cody saw the fault right away and his work does not disappoint. His attention to detail is exceptional and we now have a beautiful shower that will last a really long time. We cannot recommend him enough."What to Ask Before Hiring a Tile Contractor Before signing with any tile contractor, ask specifically about their waterproofing process, what substrate system they use, and whether industry standard moisture barriers are applied on every shower job. A vague or dismissive answer is a red flag. Ask whether the contractor holds an active Utah contractor's license and carries general liability insurance, and request documentation of both before work begins.Ask to see photos of completed enclosures and read Google reviews carefully, looking for consistency in tile work, grout lines, and silicone at every change of plane. Be cautious of anyone requesting full payment before work starts. Fifty percent down with the balance due at completion is standard in this field. A contractor who answers all of these questions directly is one who expects their work to last.About TiledgeTiledge Tile Contractor is a locally owned, owner operated company based at 1665 Red Mountain Dr., Santa Clara, Utah, founded and run by Cody Grover. A certified Microcement USA Installer and BBB Accredited business, Tiledge serves homeowners throughout Ivins, St. George, Hurricane, Washington City, and surrounding Washington County communities, specializing in custom shower tile, backsplashes, pool tile, and accent walls. Every project begins with a free estimate. Call (435) 282-0543 or visit www.smartlivingbuilders.com

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