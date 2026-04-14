The Campaign School at Yale’s 5-Day Intensive Campaigning Training Application Extended to April 27

The Campaign School at Yale the leading nonpartisan campaign training program for candidates and campaign staff

Nonpartisan School Helps Women Win Elections for a More Representative Democracy

We extended the deadline because we know there are women who are weighing a run. If they’re ready to learn to win and serve, we want them in the room. Their leadership strengthens our democracy.” — Patricia Russo, TCSYale executive director

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications for The Campaign School at Yale’s (TCSYale) intensive five day Summer Session campaign training program have been extended until April 27. This is to allow more women time to decide to take their next steps in politics and learn how to win elections.

TCSYale is the premiere nonpartisan campaign training program for candidates and campaign staff. Its Summer Session intensive program is held June 8–12 at Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn. It offers a rigorous curriculum for women of all parties who have prior experience in campaigning or public service and who plan to seek elected office at the local, state, or national level, as well as the men supporting their work.

Apply for the TCSYale Summer Session by midnight April 27.

TCSYale’s five day, 12–16 hour per day campaigning boot camp mirrors the real pace, pressure, and decision making of a modern campaign. Participants work together across political backgrounds to learn real world campaign tactics. Five current members of Congress are TCSYale alumni, along with hundreds of state legislators, mayors, commissioners, and senior campaign staff across the political spectrum.

Women hold less than one third of elected offices in the United States, and representation is critical to a healthy democracy. TCSYale helps women overcome barriers to election.

“We extended the application deadline because we know there are women across the country who are weighing a run right now. If they’re ready to learn how to win and ready to serve, we want them in the room,” said Patricia (Patti) Russo, Executive Director of TCSYale. “Their leadership strengthens every level of our democracy.”

About The Campaign School at Yale

The Campaign School at Yale is the leading nonpartisan campaign training program for candidates and campaign staff that endeavors to increase the number and influence of women in elected and appointed office in the United States and around the globe. It is a not-for-profit issue-neutral political campaign-training program unaffiliated with Yale University.

For more information, contact TCSYale at Info@TCSYale.org.

The Campaign School at Yale intensive Summer Session (June 8-12) teaches women to win elections.

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