ISSA Resort Terrazzo Project by Bucharest Contractor Aragon Wins NTMA Honor Award

Terrazzo in the Charm Ballroom at ISSA Resort in Romania, was installed by contractor Aragon. Thousands of programmable LED glass tubes suspended above align with the geometry of the floor and it structured progression of gray tones. Courtesy of Aragon and Twins Design

A detail of the finished terrazzo surface reveals the depth achieved through a mix of standard and oversized rounded marble aggregates sourced from Italy and Greece, set in an epoxy base and divided by brass strips that define the floor's precise geometric patterning.

Unground precast stone carpet panels clad the lobby walls in the same epoxy base and marble aggregate blend as the ballroom floor, creating visual continuity from arrival to event space. The effect extends the design language of the terrazzo throughout the venue.