ISSA Resort Terrazzo Project by Bucharest Contractor Aragon Wins NTMA Honor Award
Terrazzo in the Charm Ballroom at ISSA Resort in Romania, was installed by contractor Aragon. Thousands of programmable LED glass tubes suspended above align with the geometry of the floor and it structured progression of gray tones. Courtesy of Aragon and Twins Design
A detail of the finished terrazzo surface reveals the depth achieved through a mix of standard and oversized rounded marble aggregates sourced from Italy and Greece, set in an epoxy base and divided by brass strips that define the floor's precise geometric patterning.
Unground precast stone carpet panels clad the lobby walls in the same epoxy base and marble aggregate blend as the ballroom floor, creating visual continuity from arrival to event space. The effect extends the design language of the terrazzo throughout the venue.
A craftsman applies the epoxy terrazzo surface by hand at ISSA Resort's Charm Ballroom. The entire installation, from floor and precast wall panels to patterning, was completed in 60 continuous days by Aragon, the NTMA's first member outside North America.
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This terrazzo floor is a disciplined color study in gray—a tonal progression from light to dark that introduces rhythm and energy to the new event venue, which accommodates up to 800 guests.
A chandelier, which ISSA Resort describes as one of the world's largest, aligns precisely with the floor's geometry. The monumental metal structure houses thousands of programmable LED glass tubes designed to shift the atmosphere dramatically through light dynamics.
Brass divider strips guide the terrazzo patterning, while a mix of standard and larger rounded Italian and Greek marble aggregates brings rich depth and texture. Lobby and restroom walls are clad in unground precast stone carpet panels in the same epoxy color and aggregate blends as the floor, reinforcing continuity across surfaces.
Twins Studio of Bucharest designed the interior. Twins Studio is the only Romanian design firm to have won the London Restaurant and Bar Design Award, awarded for Biutiful by the Lake, a restaurant and bar in Bucharest, in 2015.
"The terrazzo floor extends the hall's geometry onto the horizontal plane, its precise pattern echoing the rhythm of the vertical lines above," said Mihai Popescu of Twins Studio, adding that he considers terrazzo to be "the most amazing material from antiquity to today."
He noted that "design elements and textures are intentionally oversized, scaled to hold their ground against the hall's proportions. Each element, though precious and elegant, retains a deliberate simplicity that doesn't impose, leaving room for adaptation. From solemn to celebratory, from intimate to spectacular, the hall can transform effortlessly according to the nature of the event it hosts."
Installed in just 60 continuous days, the terrazzo work demanded focus and precision. Judges praised the installation's exceptional creativity and visual impact, refined shading, and the harmony between the floor and the lighting.
Aragon, founded in 1999, joined the NTMA in 2020 as the association's first member outside North America. The 2026 Judges' Choice International Award is the company's seventh NTMA award.
Aragon and Twins Studio have collaborated since 2019, notably on Tuya Restaurant in Vienna. The terrazzo installation at Tuya earned Aragon a 2021 NTMA Honor Award, and Twins Studio was shortlisted for three categories of the London Restaurant and Bar Design Awards for the project. Popescu praised the contractor's professionalism: "Amazing people are behind it, from the owner to the last craftsman."
About the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association
The annual NTMA Honor Awards recognize outstanding terrazzo installations completed by association member contractors. Entries are evaluated by design professionals and terrazzo specialists on design achievement, craftsmanship, and technical execution. A full list of this year's 17 Honor Award recipients is available at ntma.com.
Founded in 1923, the NTMA is a nonprofit trade association of over 150 contractor and supplier members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. The organization establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, advancing quality craftsmanship and innovation while supporting its members in the trade.
The NTMA provides a broad range of free resources for architects, designers, artists, contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to offering technical guidance throughout a project, the NTMA helps ensure terrazzo installations meet the highest standards. NTMA Technical Director Gary French is available at gary@ntma.com.
The association also offers AIA-registered continuing education programs for architects and design professionals. For more information about terrazzo resources, visit ntma.com.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, building on the mosaic traditions of ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces—a practice that made terrazzo an early sustainable material. Today, terrazzo is still poured by hand on-site, with options for precast panels and waterjet-cut details. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates—which may be locally sourced—are set in a cement or epoxy base, and the surface is then polished to reveal the aggregate's color and texture. Valued for its design versatility, ease of maintenance, durability, sustainability, and lifecycle value, terrazzo is built to last the life of a building.
Chad Rakow
National Terrazzo & Mosaic Assocation
+1 800-323-9736
info@ntma.com
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National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2026 Honor Awards
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