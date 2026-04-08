Margie Barilla Foundation Celebrates Successful Ribbon Cutting with Strong Community Support

Margie Barilla Foundation in partnership with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce

Margie Barilla Foundation Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with strong community turnout. Marks the official partnership with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce!

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Margie Barilla Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the community, proudly celebrated its official ribbon cutting ceremony on March 26, 2026, in partnership with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, local leaders, and community members, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. Guests gathered beneath a festive balloon arch as the foundation marked this important milestone with the ceremonial ribbon cutting—symbolizing a strong start and a shared commitment to service and community impact.Founder and CEO, Margie Barilla is incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the community and for the partnership with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. This moment represents the beginning of something truly special, and they are excited to grow alongside such an engaged and supportive community.The strong turnout reflects widespread enthusiasm for the foundation’s mission and future initiatives. Attendees had the opportunity to connect, learn more about upcoming programs, and celebrate the launch of a nonprofit dedicated to giving back and fostering positive change. The Margie Barilla Foundation is committed to supporting individuals and families through impactful programs and partnerships, guided by a mission of compassion, empowerment, and service.For more information about the Margie Barilla Foundation and how to get involved, please visit: https://www.margiebarillafoundation.org/

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