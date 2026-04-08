Valdez Educational Services Hosts a Night of Excellence for San Bernardino Students

The Valdez Education Leadership Team: Back row: Aaron Valdez, president; Eva Valdez, manager; Ernest Valdez, manager; Chad Brammer, director. Second row: Jennifer Barragan, Lead Tutor. Front row: Amanda Martinez, manager; Briseida Flores, manager.

We believe that investing in students today helps build stronger communities tomorrow.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valdez Educational Services will host "An Evening of Excellence" to celebrate the academic achievements of students they tutored and mentored. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Elks Lodge #836, located at 2055 Elks Drive in San Bernardino.“This special event recognizes students from the San Bernardino City Unified School District who have made significant progress in recovering lost credits, returning to grade level, and reaching their academic goals through Valdez’s dedicated tutoring and mentorship programs,” said Aaron Valdez, President of Valdez Educational Services.Valdez Educational Services was founded in 2017 in San Bernardino, CA and is a private tutoring and academic support organization. It focuses on tutoring and mentoring students in grades K–12, test preparation and mentoring… mainly partnering with public school districts to assist low-income and homeless students.They offer a broad array of support services, including attendance improvement, instructional recovery, foster and homeless youth, high school mentoring, intervention strategies, and special education assistance.The organization’s mission is to empower students by providing academic and non-cognitive skills interventions that have a lasting impact on their school performance, future employment prospects, and overall well-being.The celebration will feature entertainment, awards, prize giveaways, and inspiring guest speakers. Each student is encouraged to bring up to two guests or accompanying parents to share in their success.The evening's entertainment is provided by School Yard Rap , where education meets entertainment. “We're dedicated to empowering children from all backgrounds, creating a brighter future for young learners by bringing American History to life through dynamic storytelling,” said founder Brandon “Griot B” Brown."Our goal is to equip students with the skills and confidence necessary for lifelong success, whether it’s in the classroom, at the workplace, or in their personal lives," said Valdez. "We believe that investing in students today helps build stronger communities tomorrow."Headquartered in San Bernardino, Valdez Educational Services has built a reputation for its comprehensive tutoring and mentoring across several districts, including San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Victorville, Madera Unified, and Madera County.The organization’s services are provided free of charge to students, funded by the district, with additional options for direct parental payments when district partnerships are pending or unavailable. Scholarships are also available for low-income families, further demonstrating the organization’s commitment to accessible education support.Valdez Educational Services offers customized educational solutions and support designed to meet the specific needs of students, families, foster families, schools, administrators, and districts. Our focus on achieving results centers on improving skills and developing attitudes, behaviors, and strategies that lead to academic success. Our students can expect our services to enhance their achievements and promote independence. We provide both in-person and online services throughout California.

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