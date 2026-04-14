FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY THRILLER 'UP THE CATALOGUE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dystopian dramedy UP THE CATALOGUE -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting April 14, 2026

New Dystopian Dramedy Thriller Feature Featuring Jonathan Bailey Among its Cast Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms April 14, 2026

UP THE CATALOGUE was born in the claustrophobic madness of a global lockdown, inspired by the strange, performative nature of shopping TV, where relentless enthusiasm is always the name of the game.” — Filmmaker Alastair Siddons

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dystopian dramedy UP THE CATALOGUE. Featuring a cast of acclaimed international talent, including Jonathan Bailey, UP THE CATALOGUE is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting April 14, 2026.

UP THE CATALOGUE is set in a mysterious shopping channel called 4QTV and follows star presenter Hailey Cartin as she grapples with selling a seemingly endless loop of questionable products on live television. Determined to be an exemplar of her industry, Hailey is at the mercy of her boss, Daniel Fortescue, who revels in gaslighting her toward the outer limits of endurance and sanity. When a glamorous product demonstrator called Jamima Hoare arrives to challenge the foundations of Hailey's professionalism, our unfortunate heroine is forced to confront the ultimate question: can we ever truly break free from the absurdity of capitalism? Maybe. But then again, maybe not.

Written and directed by Alastair Siddons, UP THE CATALOGUE was produced by Siddons, and Russell Curtis with Executive Producers Michael Elliott and Sol Guy. Featured actors include: Lyndsey Marshal (‘Hailey Cartin’), John Macmillan (‘Daniel Fortescue’), Morgana Robinson (‘Jamima Hoare’), Sam Spruell (‘Jim Kelly’), Shiloh Coke (‘Dr. Culpepper’), Anastasia Hille (‘Maureen the Owl’), Anthony O'Donnell (‘Derek’), Ciara Baxendale (‘Leslie’), LJ Bennion (‘Oscar’), Daniel Norford (‘Steve’), Zheng Xi Yong (‘Carlos’), and Jonathan Bailey (‘Jeremy’).

"UP THE CATALOGUE was born in the claustrophobic madness of a global lockdown, and was inspired by the strange, performative nature of shopping television, where relentless enthusiasm is always the name of the game,” said filmmaker Alastair Siddons. “Through 4QTV's best selling products, Permanent Bread and Hole Aid, we wanted to push this world to its most absurd extreme, exploring what happens when the veneer starts to crack and the reality of being trapped in a crooked system becomes impossible to ignore."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire UP THE CATALOGUE directly with the filmmakers and Jeff Cooper of Cut Entertainment Group.

UP THE CATALOGUE website: https://upthecatalogue.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - UP THE CATALOGUE (2026)

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