HIP Video Promo Presents: Nicko Rebel releases all new music video for "Orange Soda"

Nicko Rebel Brings the Sunshine on New Single "Orange Soda"

FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-award winning Nicko Rebel is on fire in the studio and online, pushing himself to become one of the most authentic and fearless musician-entrepreneurs in the game. Defined by his intoxicating, authentic dancehall style, his sound is rooted in his Kingston upbringing, molded by Jamaica’s iconic sound system culture. After relocating to South Florida, he expanded his reach, forging key collaborations that both strengthened his artistic discipline and deepened his fundamental commitment to artistic independence.

With two Grammy nominations and a win to his name, Rebel’s dreams are even more expansive than he ever imagined. Rebel Wurl serves as the hub where his ideas converge, an open gallery for his boldest passions and ventures. Part record label, part lifestyle platform, and part cultural amplifier, it unites fashion, sound, and vision into one cohesive brand, grounded in Caribbean spirit and fueled by creative rebellion. His entrepreneurial dauntlessness seeps into everything he does without ever sacrificing his approachability, making him a compelling force of imagination and innovation that resonates with audiences around the world looking to soak up a bit of Jamaican sunshine wherever they are.

Following a steady string of releases that have driven his growing catalog into the hundreds of thousands of streams, Rebel invites listeners on a late-night joyride to the bodega, drifting beneath palm fronts and into a neon maze of aisles stocked with sweet and savory indulgences, no change needed.

Conjure the first sip of an ice-cold soda on a scorching hot day, that uncontainable fizz cooling the whole body, that is the feeling “Orange Soda” brings to mind. Passion and desire simmer on the surface, but Rebel’s narrator hesitates to make a move on this “candy crush.” Adoration bubbles through every bar, unraveling images drenched in sugared citrus, yet the connection stays cool and crisp, mellowed by Rebel’s silky-smooth R&B-pop groove that feels like cruising down the open road after sunset. He’s on a mission to win back the girl he loves and spoil her, but he’s not alone. When hip hop standout Rick Brown steps in, he makes his case, assuring her he can be exactly what she needs, even if he’s not perfect. They truly see her for what she’s worth. Instead of clashing and battling until one man remains, their contrasting deliveries balance each other, adding layers of cultural richness and sonic texture that shape this track into a summer-night jam brimming with vulnerability, effervescence, and genuine warmth.

Nevertheless, the accompanying “Orange Soda” visual turns up the heat, beckoning viewers into a space that completely embodies Rebel’s conviction. Clean, colorful, and striking imagery, developed alongside director John Bryson, sets the tone for an after-hours escape. In this tropical paradise, Rebel and Brown are in their element, surrounded by syrupy, orange hues and effortless beauty. With no pressure, nothing but ease, it becomes a place to savor life’s simple pleasures. That’s the core belief propelling the “No Change Needed Bodega” era, because why change a moment as sweet as this?

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