Education Through Music Names Peter Rosenthal as 2026 “Making Minds Sing!” Gala Honoree

Education Through Music (ETM) is proud to announce that Peter Rosenthal, Co-President of Rosenthal Capital Group, will be recognized as an honoree at its annual gala, “Making Minds Sing! Photo: David Engelhardt ETM’s mission is to provide high-quality music education by integrating it into the core curriculum of New York City schools. Photo: Daniel Rader Founded in 1991, ETM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every underserved student has access to a high-quality music education by making it a core subject in under-resourced schools. Photo: Lauren Sowa Through partnerships with principals and professional development for teachers, the organization ensures that music is not just an "extra," but a core subject of the school day. By providing music education to thousands of students across New York City who would otherwise go without, ETM is "making minds sing" and building the foundation for the next generation of leaders.

ETM honors Peter Rosenthal at its 2026 Gala, celebrating the vital intersection of business excellence, philanthropy, and music education for all students.

Stepping outside your comfort zone to learn an instrument teaches that practice translates into performance. In business, where perseverance & creativity are everything, those lessons are invaluable.” — Peter Rosenthal, Co-President of Rosenthal Capital Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Through Music (ETM) is proud to announce that Peter Rosenthal, Co-President of Rosenthal Capital Group , will be recognized as an honoree at its annual gala , “Making Minds Sing!,” on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 583 Park Avenue.A VISIONARY LEADER FOR THE NEXT GENERATIONThe gala celebrates visionary leaders who champion music education as a fundamental right for children in under-resourced schools. As a leader of Rosenthal Capital Group, a firm recently rebranded to focus on the next generation of diversified investments, Peter Rosenthal exemplifies the intersection of business excellence and philanthropic commitment. His support for ETM stems from a deep personal belief that the discipline required to master a musical instrument is an essential training ground for the leaders of tomorrow.THE CONNECTION BETWEEN MUSIC AND BUSINESS EXCELLENCE“Music was the highlight of my childhood,” said Rosenthal. “Stepping outside your comfort zone to learn an instrument teaches you that practice translates into performance. In business, where perseverance and creativity are everything, those lessons are invaluable. We have to give that same foundation to today’s students.”CHAMPIONING EQUITY IN THE CLASSROOMETM’s mission is to provide high-quality music education by integrating it into the core curriculum of New York City schools. Through partnerships with principals and professional development for teachers, the organization ensures that music is not just an "extra," but a core subject of the school day that fosters emotional resilience and academic growth.“Our music education program is built on partnerships and a comprehensive curriculum that positively impacts all students,” said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music. “We are honored to celebrate Peter, a leader who understands that when we provide music, we provide tools for success.”AN EVENING OF CELEBRATION AND PERFORMANCEThe 2026 Gala will be hosted by Xavier “X” Jernigan, the "Voice of Spotify," and will feature soul-stirring performances by ETM students alongside a paddle raise.EVENT DETAILS:What: Education Through Music 2026 Gala: Making Minds Sing!When: Monday, May 18, 2026Where: 583 Park Avenue, New York CitySupport: To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit etmonline.org/gala.ABOUT EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC (ETM):Founded in 1991, Education Through Music (ETM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every underserved student has access to a high-quality music education by making it a core subject in under-resourced schools. ETM partners with school principals to provide comprehensive music programs, integrated into the school day and delivered by qualified music teachers, that foster academic achievement, emotional resilience, and personal growth. By providing music education to thousands of students across New York City who would otherwise go without, ETM is "making minds sing" and building the foundation for the next generation of leaders. For more information, visit www.ETMonline.org

Watch a student speak about the impact that music education has made.

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