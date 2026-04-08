Imperial Alterations Opens Second Location in Jersey City, Bringing Expert Tailoring to Bright Street

Hoboken’s Five-Star-Rated Tailor Expands to Serve Growing Demand Across Hudson County

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Alterations , the Hoboken-based tailoring studio that has served more than 10,000 clients since opening in 2021, has expanded with a second location at 16 Bright Street in Jersey City. The new studio is now open and accepting both walk-in and scheduled appointments, offering the full range of tailoring and alteration services the business has become known for across Hudson County.The move brings a full-service alterations shop to a part of Jersey City where residents have had limited options for professional tailoring. Until now, many Jersey City clients were making the trip to the Hoboken flagship at 66 Hudson Street for everything from suit fittings to wedding dress alterations. The new Bright Street location eliminates that commute and gives the neighborhood a dedicated tailor staffed by the same team of experienced senior seamstresses who built the Hoboken studio’s reputation.“We kept seeing the same thing—clients coming from Jersey City, sometimes on their lunch break, trying to make it to Hoboken before we closed,” said Ira Lysa, founder of Imperial Alterations. “It made sense to go to them. This neighborhood deserved its own tailor, and we wanted to be the ones to do it.”The Jersey City studio offers the same services as the Hoboken location. That includes everyday work like hemming jeans, tapering trousers, and taking in dress shirts, as well as more involved projects: reshaping suit jackets, letting out or taking in dresses, adjusting leather garments, and handling formal wear for events like proms, galas, and black-tie occasions. The studio works with a wide range of fabrics and garment types, and its seamstresses are trained to handle complex structural changes—not just simple hems.Bridal alterations remain a core specialty. Imperial Alterations works with brides on a recommended two-month timeline, typically requiring two to three fittings to achieve the right fit. That can mean anything from adjusting a bodice and adding a bustle to handling delicate beadwork or lace overlays. The studio has become a go-to for brides across northern New Jersey who want hands-on, one-on-one attention from experienced seamstresses rather than the rushed, high-volume approach common at larger bridal shops and chains.The studio also handles military uniform alterations for all branches of the armed forces, including dress uniforms, service uniforms, and precise insignia placement—work that requires strict adherence to regulation standards. Cultural garment alterations are available as well, serving the diverse communities across Hudson County with the specialized fabric knowledge and construction techniques those garments require.One thing that sets Imperial Alterations apart is pricing transparency. Rush service is available at a 20% surcharge, and same-day turnaround is offered at 30% above the standard rate—an option the studio says is frequently used by professionals who need a last-minute fix before a meeting, interview, or event.The Jersey City location is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM for now. The Hoboken flagship operates Monday through Saturday. Between the two studios. Appointments can be booked online through their website, and the studio accepts credit cards, debit cards, cash, and Venmo. Walk-ins are welcome at both locations.“We treat every garment the same way, whether it’s a $10,000 wedding dress or a pair of jeans,” Lysa said. “That’s what keeps people coming back. They know exactly what they’re going to get—quality work, fair pricing, and honest timelines. Opening this second location doesn’t change any of that. It just means more people can get to us.”About Imperial AlterationsImperial Alterations is a full-service tailoring studio founded in 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. The business specializes in men’s and women’s clothing alterations, bridal gown fittings, formal wear, military uniforms, and cultural garments. With locations at 66 Hudson Street in Hoboken and 16 Bright Street in Jersey City, the studio has served over 10,000 clients and maintains a five-star rating across review platforms. For more information or to book an appointment, visit imperialalterations.com Locations:Hoboken (Flagship): 66 Hudson St, #303, Hoboken, NJ 07030 | (848) 216-2939 | Mon–Fri 10 AM–7 PM, Sat 10 AM–6 PMJersey City (New): 16 Bright St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 | (551) 751-7555 | Tue–Fri 10 AM–7 PM, Sun 10 AM–7 PM

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