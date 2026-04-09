Financial Experts Highlight Retirement Challenges and Global Economic Pressures in 2026 Outlook Webinar

abm financial advisers Cork Ireland

A convergence of global economic risks & structural shifts that could significantly reshape investment strategy, retirement planning & financial markets

“Retirement is no longer simply about securing a guaranteed income, It is about managing capital in a tax-efficient way over an uncertain time horizon.”” — Eoin Buckley

CORK, IRELAND, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial Experts Highlight Retirement Challenges, Economic Pressures, and Long-Term Trends in 2026 Outlook Webinar A recent “Pensions & Market Outlook 2026” webinar, hosted at the headquarters of ABM Financial Advisers Ltd, brought together financial experts to examine the key economic forces and structural shifts shaping retirement planning and the broader financial environment.The session featured Eoin Buckley, Financial Adviser at ABM Financial Advisers Ltd, and Diarmaid Colreavy, Head of Equity Analysis at Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management. The discussion provided attendees with a wide-ranging overview of evolving pension structures, global economic conditions, and long-term themes influencing financial decision-making.The webinar attracted interest from individuals, business owners, and professionals seeking to better understand how ongoing changes in pensions and economic conditions may affect long-term planning.Evolving Pension Structures Increase Individual ResponsibilityOpening the session, Eoin Buckley focused on the continued transition away from traditional defined-benefit pension schemes toward defined-contribution models.He explained that this shift has fundamentally changed the nature of retirement planning, placing greater responsibility on individuals to manage their own retirement outcomes.“Retirement planning today requires a more active approach,” Buckley said. “Individuals are navigating more choices, more flexibility, and a longer planning horizon than in previous generations.”The presentation outlined key retirement options available in Ireland, including annuities, Approved Retirement Funds (ARFs), and vested PRSAs. Buckley discussed how each option offers different levels of flexibility, income structure, and long-term considerations.He also highlighted the importance of understanding tax treatment, withdrawal timing, and income sustainability when structuring retirement plans.In addition, the session explored how longer life expectancy continues to shape retirement decisions, requiring individuals to plan for extended periods of income rather than a fixed retirement phase.Planning for Flexibility and LongevityA key theme throughout the discussion was the growing need for flexibility in retirement planning.Buckley noted that many individuals now seek adaptable solutions that allow for changing income needs over time, rather than fixed, one-size-fits-all arrangements.Considerations such as phased withdrawals, income variability, and legacy planning were discussed as part of a broader approach to managing retirement resources.The session also highlighted how personal circumstances—including health, family considerations, and lifestyle goals—play an increasingly important role in shaping retirement strategies.Global Economic Conditions and Energy DevelopmentsProviding a broader economic perspective, Diarmaid Colreavy addressed current global developments, including ongoing challenges in energy supply and their wider economic implications.He noted that disruptions in global energy markets have contributed to rising costs and increased uncertainty across multiple industries.“These developments are not isolated,” Colreavy said. “They have wide-reaching implications for businesses, supply chains, and economic activity more broadly.”The discussion referenced early signs of strain in global systems, including increased pressure on logistics networks, shifting demand patterns, and regional supply constraints.Colreavy emphasised that such developments can influence a range of economic indicators, including production costs, pricing dynamics, and overall economic momentum.Inflation Remains a Key ConsiderationThe webinar also examined inflation trends and their impact on both households and businesses.Speakers highlighted that while official measures suggest some stabilisation, many individuals continue to experience elevated costs in everyday expenses.This divergence between reported figures and lived experience was noted as an important factor in understanding current economic conditions.The session discussed how persistent cost pressures may continue to influence consumer behaviour, business planning, and broader economic expectations.Long-Term Structural Trends Shaping the FutureIn addition to near-term economic developments, the webinar explored longer-term structural trends that are expected to shape the financial landscape over the coming years.Among these was the continued advancement of artificial intelligence and its growing role across industries.While the technology presents significant opportunities for efficiency and innovation, the discussion also noted practical challenges such as infrastructure requirements, energy demand, and supply chain dependencies.Despite these considerations, artificial intelligence is widely viewed as a key driver of future economic activity and transformation.Increasing Complexity in Financial Decision-MakingA central takeaway from the webinar was the increasing complexity facing individuals and organisations in navigating financial decisions.The combination of evolving pension systems, changing economic conditions, and long-term structural shifts is creating a more dynamic and uncertain environment.As a result, the speakers emphasised the importance of staying informed, reviewing financial plans regularly, and understanding the range of options available.The discussion underscored that financial planning is no longer a one-time decision, but an ongoing process that adapts to changing circumstances over time.Access to Webinar and Additional InformationThe full webinar recording, “Pensions & Market Outlook 2026,” is available online and provides a detailed overview of the topics discussed.For more information, visit ABM Financial Advisers Ltd or Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management.Media ContactABM Financial Advisers LtdEmail: Eoin@abm.ieAbout ABM Financial Advisers LtdABM Financial Advisers Ltd is a Cork-based financial advisory firm providing guidance on pensions, retirement planning, and wealth management. The firm works with individuals and businesses to support long-term financial decision-making.About Cantor Fitzgerald Asset ManagementCantor Fitzgerald Asset Management is a global investment management firm offering a range of services to institutional and private clients across multiple asset classes.

Pensions & Market Outlook 2026

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