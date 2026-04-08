Dome Fest West 2026 Spotlights Visionary Artists Expanding the Boundaries of Fulldome Cinema

Dome Fest West 2026 Returns to the Fiske in Boulder Colorado on April 23-26, 2026. Dome Fest West brings films like Resolution, Weaving Plasma, James Hood's Astronomica, Kael Alden's Space and Time, and more to the Fiske See Polyphonic Spree's Resolution, James Hood's Astronomica, Kael Alden's Space and Time, Weaving Plasma at the festival

Festival's "New Dimensions" theme features groundbreaking works including Astronomica, Space and Time, and Resolution

These works challenge convention, demonstrate new techniques, and prove that the dome is as powerful a space for artistic expression as it is for education and science.” — Ryan Moore, Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West 2026 will showcase a bold slate of visionary films and performances that push fulldome cinema into new territory, highlighting artists who are redefining the creative and commercial potential of immersive storytelling.

Taking place April 23-26, 2026 at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, the festival's fifth annual edition centers on the theme New Dimensions. Across standout works ranging from a 58-minute orchestral dome concert experience to a four-minute animated fairy tale, Dome Fest West presents a vivid portrait of a medium evolving far beyond its traditional boundaries. All screenings will be presented on Fiske's 8K SSIA SkySkan digital projection system.

"These works represent the artistic courage at the heart of Dome Fest West," said Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "They challenge convention, demonstrate new techniques, and prove that the dome is as powerful a space for artistic expression as it is for education and science. The creators in this lineup are defining what fulldome will look like in the next decade, and we're proud to be the stage where that work is seen."

Among the headline works in the 2026 program is Astronomica: A Cosmic Musical Journey, screening Friday, April 24 at 8:30 PM in Harmony of Sound & Vision. Directed by Michael J Saul with a score by James Hood, the 58-minute work transforms the dome into a concert hall, combining symphonic electronic music with cutting-edge visuals produced by Vortex Immersion. As the longest single film in the festival program, Astronomica stands as a major centerpiece of the weekend and demonstrates fulldome's potential as an immersive concert event.

Also featured is Space and Time by Kael Alden, screening Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 PM in the Laser Light Spectacular. Inspired by childhood laser shows, the 24-minute work reimagines Alden's synth-psychedelic compositions as a journey through inner and outer universes. Through spatial audio and abstract visual design, Space and Time delivers a deeply personal sensory experience that merges music and image in powerful new ways.

Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody for the Soul will screen Friday, April 24 at 8:00 PM in the screening program Harmony of Sound & Vision. Directed by Ryan Hartsell and produced by Scott Berman and Tim DeLaughter, the 45-minute fulldome film is inspired by The Polyphonic Spree's album Salvage Enterprise. The film transforms the dome into an immersive listening room where music and imagery move together through themes of hope, resilience, and renewal.

Additional visionary works in the program include Weaving Plasma by Simon Haiduk; She Whom the Moon Ruled by Alicia Sometimes, Len Doublet, and Warik Lawrance; The Last Symphony of Light by Eric Edelman of ERAU Planetarium; The Frontiers of Infinity by Michel D.T. Lam; and Rapunzel's Dome Dream by Julia Kretschmer-Wachsmann.

Dome Fest West is built for two deeply connected audiences: the creators redefining fulldome and planetarium cinema, and the venue operators, programmers, and managers who bring that work to planetariums, science centers, and dome theaters around the world. The 2026 theme, New Dimensions, reflects a field in transformation while honoring the educational and inspirational legacy of the planetarium world.

"Dome Fest West exists because both sides of this industry need each other," said Moore. "Creators need venues, and venues need content their audiences have never seen before. Every year I watch venue programmers walk into screenings skeptical and walk out with their phones out, looking for booking information. That moment of discovery is exactly what this festival is built for."

For planetarium and dome venue professionals, Dome Fest West offers one of the industry's most efficient and creatively valuable content discovery opportunities. Attendees can experience 38 films across nine thematic blocks in a single weekend, while also gaining direct access to filmmakers through post-screening Q&A sessions and the adjacent Fulldome Forward Expo at the Boulder Marriott.

On Saturday, April 25, the festival will also present an exclusive laser program unavailable anywhere else in 2026. Integrated into the evening's screening block, the program combines globally acclaimed laser productions with original work from local laser artists, celebrating the live-performance tradition at the heart of planetarium culture.

"The theme of New Dimensions isn't just about what's on screen," Moore added. "It's about what this community can accomplish together: artists, scientists, educators, and venue operators all in one room, at one of the finest fulldome installations in the country. This is where smart venues come to discover what they'll be showing next."

All-Access Passes and individual block tickets are available now at domefestwest.com.

ABOUT DOME FEST WEST 2026

Dome Fest West is North America's leading festival dedicated to fulldome cinema, presenting 38 curated films from international filmmakers across nine thematic program blocks. Held April 23-26, 2026 at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, the festival showcases work ranging from astronomical visualizations to experimental artistic experiences. Through post-screening Q&As, networking opportunities, and collaborative events, Dome Fest West advances the fulldome medium while strengthening the community behind it.

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