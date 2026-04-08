Brewer Foundation Announces 'Elite 8' Teams and Howard University Partnership, 2025-26 International Public Policy Forum

William A. Brewer III, Chairman of the Brewer Foundation and Founder of the IPPF

The stage is set for one of the most prestigious and competitive debate tournaments in the world, the Brewer Foundation International Public Policy Forum.

This year's 'Elite 8' teams demonstrate not only intellectual rigor, but a deep passion and commitment to solving one of the world's most urgent challenges, the global education crisis.” — William A. Brewer III

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stage is set for one of the most prestigious and competitive debate tournaments in the world.The Brewer Foundation recently announced the "Elite 8" teams in the 25th anniversary International Public Policy Forum (IPPF) and a new partnership with the Howard University Speech and Debate Team. The advancing teams earn an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City to compete in the IPPF Finals on April 18, 2026, where the IPPF World Champions will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize and the coveted Brewer Cup. The proceedings take place at the NYU School of Law.Founded in 2001, the IPPF is jointly administered by the Brewer Foundation and New York University and is the world's only international high school debate competition that combines written and oral advocacy on issues of public policy."This year's 'Elite 8' teams demonstrate not only intellectual rigor, but a deep passion and commitment to solving one of the world's most urgent challenges, the global education crisis," said William A. Brewer III, Chairman of the Brewer Foundation and Founder of the IPPF. "I look forward to welcoming these exceptional young scholars to New York City, where their written arguments will come to life in oral debates."The annual IPPF began in October where a record-breaking 332 teams from 39 countries submitted qualifying round essays affirming or negating the following: Resolved: The Group of 20 Nations should levy a global education tax equal to 1% of each member country's gross domestic product to establish a dedicated international organization that supports the provision of universal, free, quality primary and secondary education.The "Sweet 16" round began in February, during which the teams exchanged written arguments. A panel of judges evaluated each debate to determine this year's "Elite 8" teams, who hail from schools in three countries and eight U.S. states. The "Elite Eight" will travel to New York City to compete in live oral debates before panels of esteemed judges, including experts in this year's topic.The 2025-26 IPPF Elite 8:• BASIS International School Shenzhen from Shenzhen, China• Ivy Bridge Academy (Team 1) from Johns Creek, Georgia• North Allegheny Senior High School from Wexford, Pennsylvania• Çevre High School from Istanbul, Turkey• Delbarton School from Morristown, New Jersey• Millburn High School from Millburn, New Jersey• Troy High School from Troy, Michigan• Westwood High School from Austin, TexasUniversity PartnershipsOn March 19, the Brewer Foundation announced a new partnership with the Howard University Speech and Debate Team (HUSDT) and the IPPF. The partnership builds on the Foundation's longstanding relationship with New York University and its ongoing partnership with Texas Southern University's speech and debate team, which began last year."The IPPF challenges students to think critically and tackle the world's most pressing policy issues," Brewer added. "Howard's debate team is among the best in the country, and their involvement strengthens our mission to develop the next generation of advocates."As part of the partnership, Howard debaters serve as judges for the tournament's written rounds. HUSDT Director Angela Minor will join four other educational leaders and academics as a panelist at the IPPF Symposium and as a judge for the IPPF Final debate.Minor reflected on the partnership noting, "We are honored and excited to join the Brewer Foundation and NYU in the IPPF this year. Our debaters look forward to applying their competitive forensics experience to support students across the globe."This season's focus on the global education crisis — together with the Foundation's university partnerships — reflects the Brewer Foundation's commitment to expanding educational opportunity and civic engagement worldwide.IPPF Finals WeekendThe IPPF Finals weekend kicks off on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 4–6 p.m. at the NYU King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center (KJCC) for an educational symposium, Educating the World: Obligation, Opportunity, or Overreach, where leading topic experts and academics will engage the same topic debated by the students. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the final debates will be held at the NYU School of Law from 8 a.m.– 6:30 p.m. The semifinal and final debates will be livestreamed for those who cannot join in person.Visit the IPPF at www. ippfdebate .com.For more information, contact:Jasmine McClure, Communications Specialist Brewer Foundationjmcclure@brewerattorneys.com212.284.2583

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.