Publishing Victories by Weiner Team in Palm Beach Post, Oberlin Review and International Policy Digest

Robert Weiner team earns H1, 2, 4 rankings in Op Ed News as top recent opinion pieces; all articles also published on Substack

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner, former White House spokesman and senior staff member for Congressman Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar/4‑Star General Barry McCaffrey, has recently published with his team several op-eds addressing national and international issues. Recently the team has been published in the Palm Beach Post, The Oberlin Review, International Policy Digest, as well as Op Ed News, receiving H1, 2, and 4 rankings, as top opinion pieces.For all op-eds visit: www.weinerpublic.com /opeds or our Substack Here are details:On April 3rd, the Palm Beach Post published an article by Robert Weiner and Lily Roberti on “Why aren't officials naming Jeffrey Epstein's perpetrators?” The article advocates for members of Congress to name alleged Epstein associates on the House floor and argues that officials have failed to fulfill their promises of transparency and justice for survivors. This article was featured in Op Ed News with its top H1 ranking.To see the full article, visit our Substack or on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.Weiner and Griffin Cobb authored a piece titled “The Oberlin Lessons of Vietnam for America in Iran” that compares government statements on the current military involvement in Iran to the Vietnam War by citing similarities in executive decision-making, military rhetoric, and a lack of congressional authorization as warnings against a prolonged conflict. The piece was published in The Oberlin Review on April 3rd, 2026, and was also featured and ranked H4 on Op Ed News April 8th, 2026.To see the full article, visit our Substack or on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.The International Policy Digest published “Don’t Bury This Headline: Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief Resigns, Says Iran Posed ‘No Imminent Threat” that was written by Weiner and Emma Paris. The article discusses the sudden resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent who stepped down stating that Iran posed no imminent threat and that the administration's justifications for war were influenced by external political pressure. This article was featured in Op Ed News on March 20th, 2026.To see the full article, visit our Substack or on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.In another article, Weiner and Andrew Beauchamp alleged that the Trump administration and media regulatory agencies have prioritized political interests over consumer protection by allowing massive media mergers and using licensing threats to influence content. This piece was featured and ranked H2 on Op Ed News.To see the full article, visit our Substack or on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.For more information visit: www.weinerpublic.com All articles published on SubstackFor interviews or more information contact: Robert Weiner and Emma ParisRobert Weiner Associates+1 202-306-1200weinerpublic@comcast.net

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