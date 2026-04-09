Onward Receives $1.9M Access for All Grant to Subsidize WAV Trips Across Four Bay Area Counties

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward , a leading provider of accessible transportation services, announced it has received Access for All (AFA) grant funding from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to subsidize same-day wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) trips for qualifying riders across four Northern California counties. The program launched in January and will run through the 2026 calendar year, making subsidized rides available to eligible riders in Alameda, Santa Clara, Marin, and San Mateo counties.The AFA WAV Program gives wheelchair users and individuals who require a lift or ramp to enter a vehicle access to same-day rides starting at $6 — a fraction of the typical cost. Rides are booked through Onward's Text2Book technology, an SMS-based ordering tool that allows riders to schedule, track, and manage trips from any phone capable of sending and receiving text messages. Designed for older adults, Text2Book requires no app download or password to remember and is currently used by the City of Hayward’s HOP Program.Across the four counties - Marin, Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Mateo - Onward plans to provide more than 11,000 subsidized WAV trips using AFA Funds in 2026.Supported by a network of 21 WAV providers operating 142 wheelchair-accessible vans, the program builds on Onward's existing Bay Area infrastructure, which completed more than 14,000 WAV trips in 2025 and serves approximately 70% of Bay Area health systems, 100% of PACE programs in the region, and transit agency partners including Marin Transit and the City of Hayward.Eligible riders can enroll on Onward’s website, where they will complete a short online form and can receive account setup support from Onward's team within 2 business days.About Text2BookOnward's Text2Book technology allows riders to book WAV trips by texting a county-specific number — no password, no app, no hold music. Riders will verify their identity by entering their date of birth, before providing their trip details. Once a trip is booked, riders receive automated notifications at every step of the journey, including driver details and vehicle information once a driver is assigned. The service builds on Text2Book's deployment with the City of Hayward's HOP Program in which 72.8% of paratransit riders adopted the service in less than 2 months.About OnwardOnward is nurturing community health - one ride, one visit, and one connection at a time. Partnering with Health Systems, Transit Agencies, PACE programs and more, we’re removing transportation barriers and ensuring that riders safely and comfortably reach their destinations. With a focus on personalized services Companion Rides, our Door-Through-Door assisted rides, are transforming how older adults and individuals with mild mobility challenges access essential services.

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