Eltropy EMERGE 2026 Draws 30+ Credit Union and Fintech Speakers for April 21-24 Conference

Eltropy EMERGE 2026 Draws 30+ Credit Union and Fintech Speakers

400+ credit union/banking professionals gather for sessions spanning AI implementation, contact center operations, lending, fraud prevention, member experience

Credit union leaders presenting real results, fintech companies showing what they've built, practitioners comparing notes in the hallway — that mix doesn't happen anywhere else in this industry.” — Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced the complete speaker lineup and program details for EMERGE 2026 , the fourth annual gathering of credit union and community bank leaders, taking place April 21-24 in Santa Clara, California.A Full Slate of Speakers from Across the IndustryThis year's program features more than 30 confirmed speakers representing credit unions, community banks, and technology organizations, led by Eltropy Co-Founder and CEO Ashish Garg.Credit union and community bank practitioners on the program include: Venky Annadurai, SVP of Technology, Development & Data Engineering at Patelco Credit Union; Kate Alter, AVP Enterprise Applications at TruStone Financial; Corey Cunningham, EVP/Chief Financial Officer at Energy Capital Credit Union; Scott Rabe, SVP of Innovation and Automation at STCU; Adrienne Fischer, VP of Omnichannel Origination at STCU; Amanda Landreth, VP AI Strategist at STCU; Karen Koundourakis, Chief Retail Officer at Lake Michigan Credit Union; Sean Manion, Vice President of Lending at APL Federal Credit Union; Lauren Neracher, AVP Digital Experience at Adventure Credit Union; Jenifer Piper, VP of Member Service & Sales at P1FCU; Clarissa Rice, Branch Operations Manager at Natco Credit Union; Kent Lugrand, President and CEO at InTouch Credit Union; Bridger Robinson, SVP/Chief Lending Officer at InTouch Credit Union; Melody Shelley, VP of Operations at Carter Credit Union; Sarah Spaits, Systems Operations Manager at People First Federal Credit Union; Anastasia Trancoso, Contact Center Manager at Zing Credit Union; Andrew Wery, Chief Operating Officer at CommunityWide Federal Credit Union; Jeremy Preimesberger, VP of Marketing at Cabrillo Credit Union; Pauline Flores, VP Branch Operations at Minnequa Works Credit Union; and Xavier Carrillo, VP of Collections at Unify Financial Credit Union.Industry and partner voices include: Milind Bokar, Founder and CEO of Illuma; Sam Clark, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Origence; Andrew Johnson, Head of Growth at Adrenaline; Sundeep Kapur, Founder of Digital Credence; Trey Swallow, SVP of Strategic Partners at Nuvei; David Whitcomb, Senior Director of Product Management - Digital Connectivity at Kinective; Jay Hart, Principle Solutions Engineer at Pindrop; Benjamin Kurtz, Strategic Account Executive at Pindrop; Catherine York Powers, Founder and CEO at Constant AI; and Dr. Genevieve Smith, Founding Director of the Responsible AI Initiative at Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research.Sessions Built Around Real DecisionsThe four-day agenda covers AI implementation, contact center operations, lending and collections, fraud prevention, digital branch strategy, and member experience. Keynotes include AI for All: The Future of Community Finance and Preserving Trust in the Age of Autonomy. Other featured sessions include The AI-Ready Member, The Hybrid Branch, Growth, Efficiency, and Resilience: Unifying Lending and Collections, and the always-popular Stump the Experts – Live Product AMA, where Eltropy's product and engineering teams field real questions from the floor."EMERGE has become the place where community finance actually moves," said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Credit union leaders presenting real results, fintech companies showing what they've built, practitioners comparing notes in the hallway — that mix doesn't happen anywhere else in this industry."Sponsors and Conference ProgrammingEMERGE 2026 is supported by a strong group of industry partners. Constant AI joins as the Presenting Sponsor . Silver Sponsors include Pindrop, Nuvei, Origence, Illuma, and Kinective. MeridianLink and Temenos are Bronze Sponsors. Exhibitors and additional sponsors include Adrenaline, FIntegrate Technology, MemberFirst Mortgage, Sync1 Systems, Twilio, IDgo, and Falkin.CUbroadcast's Mike Lawson returns with his StudioLounge, conducting live interviews throughout the event. Attendees will also have opportunities to support Credit Unions for Kids, continuing a tradition from EMERGE 2025 that raised nearly $1,400 through a live payment experience demonstration."The EMERGE highlights for me are twofold. We're not only networking with our peers, but also having some face time with the Eltropy team," said Ron Winter, Chief Technology Officer at InRoads Credit Union. "What I really love about Eltropy is that they allow us to have a voice, not only in what's happening now, but also in what's happening in the future."Registration remains open, with exclusive rates for Eltropy clients. For more information or to register, visit eltropy.com/emerge-2026 About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution — all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, and Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

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