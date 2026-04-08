Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (4-08-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 8, 2026. The data discussed in this report were primarily collected between Wednesday, April 1 and Sunday, April 5.

Steelhead angler effort on the Upper Salmon River continued to move upstream last week, with almost all effort observed in the uppermost areas of location code 19, between the Yankee Fork Salmon River and the Sawtooth Hatchery. Angler effort in all areas below the Yankee Fork was very low.

Catch rates were once again excellent in location code 19. Anglers we interviewed within that area averaged 3 hours per steelhead caught. No anglers we interviewed in areas downstream of the East Fork reported catching a steelhead.