IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center at the 20th Annual Iowa Employment Conference

Event Details

The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be appearing at the Iowa Employment Conference, offering a firsthand look at the workforce services available to local communities and businesses.

When: April 8th, 2026, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM April 9th, 2026, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Where: The Meadows Events & Conference Center 1 Prairie Meadows Dr, Altoona, IA 50009



The IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center and staff will be directly outside the entrance at Prairie Meadows Convention Center – you can’t miss it!

The Mobile Workforce Center Supports Employers!

Connect with workforce education, programs, labor market information, and upskilling resources.

Can host on‑site recruiting and hiring events and strengthen workforce engagement at any local event.

Offers workforce services to rural areas or communities with limited access to internet and computer workstations.

Provide job seekers with screening and interview spaces.

Iowa Workforce Development and the statewide IowaWORKS team offer support and resources for businesses at any stage. Our Business Engagement Consultants (BECs) can help with recruiting talent, accessing tax credits, training options, labor market information, and more.

Next Steps

Event Flyer