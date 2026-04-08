Evil Geniuses and ASUS ROG Unite Two Gaming Legends in Multiyear North American Partnership

For Those Who Dare: Gaming Icons Celebrate Combined 47 Years of Excellence with Comprehensive Hardware Partnership

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evil Geniuses (EG), North America's most storied esports organization, today announced a multiyear partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the world's leading gaming hardware brand. This collaboration unites two legendary forces in gaming, ASUS ROG celebrating 20 years of relentless innovation and Evil Geniuses in its 27th year of championship excellence, to empower EG’s professional players to compete at the highest level.

The partnership represents a natural alignment between two organizations that have consistently dared to be different. Evil Geniuses has championed diversity, inclusivity, and innovation throughout its storied history, while ASUS ROG has built its legacy on the belief that gaming transcends genders, skin colors, races, and languages.

Under the partnership, ASUS ROG became the official partner of Evil Geniuses across North America, across multiple categories including Gaming Monitors, Gaming Routers, and Gaming Gear (keyboards, headsets, mice). EG's training facilities will be equipped with ASUS ROG gaming solutions. At the core of the setup are ROG OLED gaming monitors, delivering ultra-fast response times, exceptional motion clarity, and vivid color accuracy that enable players to react faster and maintain visual precision during high-intensity matches. Combined with ROG WiFi 7 gaming routers, the network infrastructure supports ultra-low latency connections and stable wireless performance—critical for maintaining competitive consistency across training facilities and tournament environments. To complete the competitive ecosystem, Evil Geniuses players rely on the latest ROG gaming gear, including newly released keyboards, headsets, and mice designed for speed, accuracy, and comfort during extended practice sessions.

"This partnership represents the convergence of two gaming institutions that have shaped the industry for decades by daring to push boundaries," said Chris DeAppolonio, CEO of Evil Geniuses. "ASUS ROG has been synonymous with performance and innovation for 20 years, driven by the same relentless pursuit of excellence that has defined Evil Geniuses for the last 27 years. Both organizations believe in empowering champions, through groundbreaking technology or fostering diverse talent that reflects the true face of gaming. Together, we're equipping our teams with the best hardware in the world and creating a platform that celebrates everyone who dares to be genius."

“Competitive gaming demands technology that performs without compromise,” said Ernest Cheng, Director of Marketing at ASUS. “Working alongside Evil Geniuses allows us to validate our latest ROG technologies in real-world competitive environments, ensuring that every product we deliver meets the expectations of professional players and enthusiasts alike.”

The partnership extends far beyond equipment, featuring a comprehensive content and fan engagement strategy that showcases how champions are built. Fans will also benefit from original video content, exclusive giveaways, a new #EGWins promotion that rewards supporters when Evil Geniuses secures key victories, and special appearances by EG talent at ASUS ROG events and retail activations.

ASUS ROG branding will be prominently featured on Evil Geniuses team jerseys, as well as integrated throughout EG's Los Angeles training facilities, digital platforms, and social media channels. This collaboration reflects ASUS ROG’s continued commitment to supporting the global esports community through purpose-built hardware that enhances both player performance and overall gaming experiences.

About Evil Geniuses

Founded in 1999, EG is the oldest North American gaming organization with more than 215+ championships. EG believes that everyone can be a gamer and is on a mission to empower champions to win every day. In addition to esports excellence, EG’s Everyone Games initiative brings gaming content to gamers worldwide. With professional esports teams, gaming creators, collegiate gaming programs, and a uniquely diverse fanbase, Evil Geniuses represents modern gaming culture. For more information about Evil Geniuses, visit www.evilgeniuses.gg.

About ASUS Republic of Gamers

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at https://rog.asus.com/us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.