Deep Eutectic Solvents Market Size to Hit USD 844.80M; Chemours, Merck, Thermo Fisher, BASF, Proionic, TCI Chemicals

Deep Eutectic Solvents Market is segmented by Product, End Use (Chemical & Materials Industry, Pharmaceuticals), and Region. Forecast for 2026 to 2036.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR’s latest analysis, the global deep eutectic solvents (DES) market is valued at USD 190.50 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 218.12 million in 2026, further expanding to USD 844.80 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 14.50% over the forecast period.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=12114 The market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of over USD 620 million, reflecting one of the fastest growth trajectories in the specialty chemicals sector.The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift as DES emerge as next-generation green solvents, replacing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with biodegradable, low-toxicity, and tunable alternatives across chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials.Quick Stats• Market Size (2025): USD 190.50 Million• Market Size (2026): USD 218.12 Million• Forecast Value (2036): USD 844.80 Million• CAGR (2026–2036): 14.50%• Incremental Opportunity: ~USD 626 Million• Leading Segment: Organic Salts + Metal Salts (~71.5% share)• Leading End-Use: Chemical & Materials Industry (~38% share)• Leading Region: Europe & Asia Pacific• Key Players: Proionic GmbH, IoLiTec, BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Solvay, Thermo Fisher ScientificExecutive Insight for Decision MakersThe DES market is transitioning from research-driven innovation to industrial-scale deployment.• Strategic Shift:Industries are replacing hazardous solvents with customizable, application-specific DES formulations.• What Stakeholders Must Do:o Invest in scalable DES production technologieso Build partnerships with pharma and metal extraction industriesCompanies that delay adoption risk regulatory non-compliance, higher environmental costs, and competitive disadvantage in green chemistry adoption.Market DynamicsKey Growth Drivers• Increasing regulatory pressure to reduce VOC emissions and toxic solvents• Rising demand for sustainable metal extraction and recycling technologies• Growth in pharmaceutical and biocatalysis applications• Expansion of green chemistry initiatives globallyKey Restraints• Limited large-scale commercial production infrastructure• Lack of standardization across DES formulations• Higher initial adoption cost compared to conventional solventsEmerging Trends• Development of task-specific DES formulations• Growing use in battery electrolytes and energy storage systems• Expansion in bioactive compound extraction• Integration with circular economy and waste valorization processesSegment Analysis• Leading Segment:o Organic salts + metal salts dominate with ~71.5% share due to superior electrochemical and extraction properties• Fastest-Growing Segment:o Hydrogen bond donor-based DES (e.g., urea, glycerol systems)• End-Use Breakdown:o Chemical & Materials – 38%o Pharmaceuticals & Healthcareo Cosmetics & Personal Careo Food Processing• Strategic Importance:Chemical processing leads due to DES capability in metal recovery, polymer dissolution, and selective separations.Supply Chain Analysis (Critical Insight)The DES ecosystem is innovation-driven and research-intensive, with strong academia-industry collaboration:• Raw Material Suppliers:Producers of organic salts (e.g., choline chloride), metal salts, and hydrogen bond donors• Manufacturers:Specialty chemical companies synthesizing DES formulations• Technology Providers / R&D:Universities, research labs, and contract research organizations• Distributors:Specialty chemical distributors and lab-scale suppliers• End-Users:o Chemical processors → extraction, synthesiso Pharma companies → drug formulation, biocatalysiso Metal industry → rare earth and e-waste recoveryo Food & cosmetics → bioactive extractionWho supplies whom:Chemical feedstock suppliers → DES formulators → research & industrial partners → end-use industries.A key differentiator is application-specific formulation expertise, not commodity production.Pricing Trends• Pricing Model:Premium, value-based pricing linked to performance benefits• Key Influencing Factors:o Raw material compositiono Customization levelo Application complexityo Scale of production• Margin Insights:o High margins in pharmaceutical and specialty applicationso Lower margins in bulk industrial use casesRegional AnalysisTop Countries by Growth Potential• China – ~17% CAGR (strong policy-driven growth)• India – High double-digit growth (green chemistry initiatives)• Germany – Strong R&D and industrial adoption• UK – Academic research leadership• Brazil – Bio-extraction and agro-based applicationsRegional Insights• Europe (Leader):Driven by stringent environmental regulations and research leadership• Asia Pacific:Fastest-growing due to industrial expansion and policy support• North America:Focus on advanced applications and commercializationDeveloped vs Emerging Markets• Developed Markets:Innovation-led, high-value applications• Emerging Markets:Adoption driven by cost-effective sustainability solutionsCompetitive Landscape• Market Structure: Moderately fragmented with ~15–25 active playersKey Players• Proionic GmbH• IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH• DES Solutio Lda• BASF SE• Merck KGaA• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Solvay S.A.• The Chemours Company• TCI Chemicals• DeepEutech SolutionsCompetitive Strategies• Focus on custom DES formulation and technical consulting• Strategic collaborations with research institutions• Expansion into high-value industrial applications• Investment in scalable production technologiesStrategic TakeawaysFor Manufacturers• Focus on application-specific DES innovation• Scale up commercial production capabilitiesFor Investors• Target companies aligned with green chemistry megatrends• Invest in firms with strong R&D and IP portfoliosFor Distributors / Marketers• Build expertise in technical application support• Target niche industries like pharma and metal recoveryWhy This Market MattersDeep eutectic solvents represent a fundamental shift in how industries approach chemical processing. By enabling safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations, DES are not just an alternative—they are a strategic necessity in the global transition toward sustainable chemistry and circular industrial systems.𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝟯𝟲𝟬° 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 : https://www.factmr.com/checkout/12114 Related Reports:Deep-Rooting Stimulus Fertilizer Additive Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/deep-rooting-stimulus-fertilizer-additive-market Eutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/eutectic-aluminum-silicon-alloy-market Solvents for Battery Electrolyte Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/solvents-for-battery-electrolyte-market Resin Solvents Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/resin-solvents-market About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research withAbout Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.