Anglers Can Remove Invasives, Get Rewarded By Participating in Maryland Catfish Tournaments in 2026

April 8, 2026

Anglers return with their bounty from the Nanticoke River and Marshyhope Creek during the 2022 Sharptown Catfish Tournament, where nearly 1,000 pounds of invasive blue catfish were harvested. Maryland DNR photo.

Maryland anglers can do their part to help the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem by catching and removing blue catfish and from waterways. These nonnative fish are top predators that consume native species such as blue crabs, white perch, and menhaden. Avid anglers looking to put their skills to the test can register for tournaments and try to catch the biggest and most blue catfish in Maryland this year.

There are no size limits, catch limits, or closed seasons for blue catfish. They can grow to tremendous sizes – the 82-pound state record has stood unbroken since 2012. These tournaments provide a chance to earn bragging rights and to win prizes. Whether anglers are looking to stuff coolers with wild-caught Maryland seafood or compete for prize money, angling for blue catfish can be rewarding.

Below is a list of upcoming Maryland tournaments and other events that feature targeting of blue catfish and other invasive species:

Mid-Shore Fishing Club Invasive Species Tournament – Now through December 1

Sponsored by the Mid-Shore Fishing Club of Maryland, anglers target blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa, also known as snakeheads, inside the boundaries of the Eastern Shore. Payouts are awarded for most fish and largest fish. Fish caught for tournament purposes must be harvested to qualify for rewards.

Lucky and Blessed Fishing Autism Awareness Invasive Species Tournament – Now through May 1

With weekly prizes being awarded for largest overall and top stringer for Chesapeake Channa and catfish, Lucky and Blessed Fishing is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating inclusive outdoor experiences for Marylanders of all abilities. Tournament prizes include chartered fishing trips, fishing gear, and an in-person awards ceremony on May 16 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative Reel Rewards Program – April 25 through July 18

Back for a third season, the Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative is a Baltimore-based nonprofit offering incentives for the catch of Chesapeake channa, blue catfish, and flathead catfish caught and harvested in the Baltimore Harbor up to the former Key Bridge. Anglers can earn up to $30 per fish, helping remove the invasive species and allowing researchers to address their impact on the natural environment. Drop-off locations can be found on the Initiative’s website.

Benedict Volunteer Fire Department Annual Catfish Tournament – May 2

With proceeds benefitting a local Charles County volunteer fire department, participants should expect a day of fun, competition, and big catches. Cash prizes for the first and second heaviest fish and for a five-fish stringer will be awarded in boat, kayak, and shore fishing divisions. The Benedict Bridge, which crosses the Patuxent River, is a known blue catfish hotspot. All waters of the Patuxent River are in bounds for tournament purposes.

Back River Restoration Committee Millers Island Land Fishing Invitational – April 18

Returning after its inaugural season, the Millers Island Land Fishing Invitational kicks off this year from Dock of the Bay in Sparrows Point and boasts an impressive $3,500 cash prize for the top angler with the heaviest three-catfish stringer caught from land in the Back River watershed. Remaining proceeds go toward the Edgemere Bait and Tackle Kid’s Christmas Rod Giveaway and the Species Program at Sparrows Point High School.

Eric Altemus Memorial Catfish Tournament – June 13

Supporting a great cause, awarding cash prizes and benefitting multiple local organizations, the Eric Altemus Memorial Catfish Tournament in Chesapeake City will be a great event fun for all ages. It will be held at Safe Harbor Bohemia Vista.

Nanticoke River Invasive Fishing Derby – Date TBD

For the fifth consecutive year, Salisbury University Assistant Professor Noah Bressman is organizing a research-based tournament at Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown. This event features more than $2,000 in prizes, while a portion of all blue catfish and Chesapeake Channa caught will be analyzed in Bressman’s lab to study their effects on the local ecosystem. Weigh-ins are followed by awards and a free catfish cookout, where anglers can reap the rewards of their catch. The event takes place in summer, the exact date will be announced.

Madness on the Marshyhope – Date TBD

Coastal Conservation Association Maryland’s annual catfish tournament returns for its fourth year out of Federalsburg Marina Park. Previous year’s tournaments have featured more than 50 anglers and nearly 200 catfish caught, totaling over 400 pounds. After awards distribution, the daily catch gets served up fish-fry style, highlighting one of the blue catfish’s best traits – its flavor. Fishing equipment and bait is provided free of charge for youth anglers, but all ages are encouraged to participate.

Chester River Catfish Tournament – August 29

Hosted by the Maryland Wildlife & Heritage Association, the annual Chester River Catfish Tournament is held in the Chester River and promotes the removal of non-native and invasive species while raising money for Maryland conservation. Thousands of dollars in prize money is awarded for the largest blue, flathead, and channel catfish. Over 60 junior anglers participated in last year’s tournament.

Fish For A Cure – November 7

This fishing tournament and fundraising challenge makes waves to fund local initiatives in cancer care, including the annual fishing tournament on the Chesapeake Bay followed by a Shore Party in Annapolis, Maryland. The tournament includes an invasive species category.

Are you sponsoring a blue catfish fishing tournament in Maryland in 2026? Reach out to us to have it listed in this piece by emailing Hunter Dortenzo at [email protected].