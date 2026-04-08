aiComply Launches NavigateCyber Financial Services to Help Banks Transition from FFIEC CAT to NIST CSF 2.0

Solution enables banks to move from FFIEC CAT to NIST CSF 2.0 while preserving existing work and aligning with regulatory expectations

We put people first—because empowered people drive the mission, and the mission drives everything else.” — Vibhaa Vermani

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aiComply, a Chitra company focused on compliance automation for highly regulated environments, today announced the launch of NavigateCyber Financial Services (NavigateCyber FS), a new offering currently deployed within a U.S. regulated financial institution and designed to help banks, credit unions, and regulated financial institutions transition efficiently from the retired FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (CAT) to modern cybersecurity frameworks, including the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0.

With the FFIEC officially retiring the CAT on August 31, 2025, over 10,000 U.S. financial institutions face a critical decision: invest resources rebuilding cybersecurity assessments from scratch, or find a way to preserve and build upon existing CAT work. Recent industry surveys show that the majority of financial institutions are selecting NIST CSF 2.0 as their replacement framework, but many struggle with how to make the transition without duplicating effort.

"Banks don't need another tool that creates more work," said Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and CEO of Chitra and aiComply. "They need a secure, trusted way to carry forward what they've already accomplished, align to the standards regulators expect to see, and clearly communicate risk and readiness to boards and examiners. NavigateCyber Financial Services is built to do exactly that."

Built with Banking and Federal-Grade Credibility

NavigateCyber FS was developed by a team combining deep cybersecurity expertise with top-tier banking leadership, including senior CTO and CIO experience, formal graduate-level banking education, and a broader team with 60+ years of combined banking regulatory and compliance experience.

What NavigateCyber FS Delivers

● Seamless Transition to Modern Cybersecurity Frameworks

● Continuity of Cybersecurity Posture

● Alignment with Regulatory Expectations

● Clear Risk and Readiness Visibility

● Confidence in a Post-CAT Environment

● Business Value through Loss Prevention

Availability

NavigateCyber Financial Services is available now for banks, credit unions, and regulated financial organizations in the United States.

To request an initial mapping and readiness review:

Website: aiComply.us

Email: info@aiComply.us

About aiComply and Chitra

aiComply, a Chitra company, delivers compliance automation for highly regulated environments. The platform is built on more than 17 years of federal IT and cybersecurity experience under the leadership of founder Vibhaa Vermani, who established Chitra by earning trust within federal and commercial sectors—environments where compliance failures carry real consequences and credibility must be demonstrated, not asserted.

As Vibhaa Vermani emphasizes, “We put people first—because empowered people drive the mission, and the mission drives everything else.”

This depth of experience directly informs aiComply and NavigateCyber, platforms engineered for organizations operating in high-stakes, compliance-driven environments. That same standard of rigor, traceability, and accountability is now being applied to financial institutions as they navigate a new era of cybersecurity regulation.

Chitra is a mission-focused technology, media, and services firm with a proven track record supporting federal and regulated-sector initiatives. In addition to delivering secure, compliant solutions, Chitra produces strategic media and communications that translate complex technical and mission-driven work into clear, compelling narratives. Across both domains, Chitra delivers outcomes in environments where security, accountability, and operational integrity are non-negotiable.

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