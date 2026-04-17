Method Dynamics Launches Professional-Grade Firearms Accessories Line, Made Entirely in the USA

Professional-grade AR-15 handguards, light mounts, and suppressor accessories manufactured in the United States by Method Dynamics. Method Dynamics logo representing an American firearms accessories manufacturer based in Mount Vernon, Missouri.

Professional-grade firearms accessories, light mounts, AR-15 handguards, and suppressor gear designed, made, and tested entirely in the USA.

We built Method Dynamics with a focus on real-world performance, ensuring every product meets the demands of shooters who rely on their equipment in critical situations.” — Ken Flood, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, Method Dynamics

MOUNT VERNON, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Method Dynamics , a firearms accessories manufacturer headquartered in Mount Vernon, Missouri, has introduced a professional-grade product line of light mounts AR-15 handguards , and suppressor accessories, all designed, manufactured, and tested in the United States.The company was founded by a team with more than 120 years of combined experience across engineering, firearms design, and hands-on manufacturing. Method Dynamics operates under the principle “Excellence is Expected” emphasizing consistent quality control from concept through final inspection.“We built Method Dynamics around one straightforward idea: that American shooters, law enforcement, and military personnel deserve accessories that perform under real-world conditions, not just controlled testing environments,” said Ken Flood, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner at Method Dynamics. “Every product we make is designed by people who actually use firearms, and that difference shows in the final result.”Company's Background:The team behind Method Dynamics brings together more than 40 years of engineering and quality assurance experience, 42 years of firearms and accessory design, and 40 years of hands-on manufacturing expertise. The company’s staff includes competitive shooters, hunters, and firearms enthusiasts who contribute directly to product development.Product Line Overview:Method Dynamics offers three primary product categories:1) Light MountsThe lineup includes pressure switch mounts for popular weapon lights, M-LOK pivoting mounts, and complete light mount combo kits. Each is engineered for secure attachment and consistent operation under recoil.2) AR-15 HandguardsAvailable in three tiers to suit different user needs:- Select Series for reliable entry-level performance- Elite Series for enhanced durability and features- Xtreme Series for competitive and professional applicationsAll models are designed with ergonomics, heat management, and modularity in mind.3) Suppressor AccessoriesA cohesive system including precision mounting adapters (Direct Drive, B Drive, and Mini Drive), flash hiders, muzzle brakes, and suppressor maintenance solutions such as suppressor grease.Intended Users:Method Dynamics products are designed for law enforcement, military personnel and veterans, competitive shooters, hunters, and firearms enthusiasts who prioritize domestically manufactured accessories.Warranty:Every Method Dynamics product is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.Availability:Products are available through select retailers and e-commerce dealers, with additional support resources such as fitment guides and installation information provided through the company. Wholesale, dealer, law enforcement, and military inquiries can be directed to Method Dynamics by phone or email.Future Product Development:Method Dynamics is dedicated to continuous product development. We are constantly exploring ways to be an innovative leader in the firearms Industry through exciting and reliable products that enhance the shooting experience. Our product development team has planned a 3-year product roadmap that will allow us to launch new products on a quarterly basis.About Method Dynamics:Method Dynamics is an American-owned firearms accessories manufacturer based in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Founded by a team with more than 120 years of combined experience, the company produces professional-grade light mounts, AR-15 handguards, and suppressor accessories, all made in the USA.

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