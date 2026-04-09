QSource Group Acquires AOE Software and Unveils QTREN: A Unified Commercial Real Estate Technology Platform

QSource Group acquires AOE Software, the gold standard in lease escalations, and unveils QTREN — a unified CRE platform for end-to-end property operations.

AOE is the gold standard in lease escalations. Our goal is to build on that foundation with advanced IT and AI, expanding integrations with leading financial and property management systems.” — Founder and Owner of QSource Group Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Next Generation Real Estate Technology PlatformAgreement enhances industry-leading lease escalation capabilities and provides a unified Commercial Real Estate Product for end-to-end operations.QSource Group Inc., a Houston-based enterprise tech firm backed by experts of more than 20 years of global IT operations, now has acquired Alpha Office Escalations (AOE), one of the leading commercial real estate lease escalation billing applications. They also debuted QTREN (QSource Technology-Driven Real Estate Nexus), a next-generation Commercial Real Estate Product envisioned to serve multiple property types – both commercial and consumer.AOE AcquisitionAOE acquisition increases industry-leading capabilities while introducing a unified Commercial Real Estate Product.AOE has established the standard for lease escalation billing since 1998 and is based on methodologies endorsed by BOMA International. The platform is developed and owned by the authors of the BOMA 2024 Office Buildings Standard Methods of Measurement (ANSI/BOMA Z65.1-2024), thereby linking industry standards with their practical application. With over 40 years of commercial real estate and accounting expertise and more than three decades of continuous product development and stewardship of multi-billion-dollar portfolios, AOE provides precision, consistency, and trusted performance for complex lease environments.AOE has been designed and maintained to be the preferred tool for landlords, asset managers, and accounting professionals and provides highly precise and reliable reporting solutions for the demanding business world of modern-day real estate.QSource Group Inc. will continue the operations of AOE without losing its presence and work to develop its strategy for product innovation as needed while migrating the entire functionality from AOE to QTREN.A Phase One upgrade is currently being developed for the second half of 2026 while beta testing and general launch date is on track.“AOE has established itself as the gold standard in lease escalations”. “Our goal is to build on that foundation by enhancing its capabilities through advanced IT and AI, while expanding integrations with leading financial and property management systems.”— Founder and Owner of QSource Group Inc.Existing AOE clients will continue to receive dedicated support from the current AOE/QSource Group team, enhanced by the company’s global technology resources.QTREN: A Unified Commercial Real Estate ProductQSource Group Inc. also unveiled QTREN, which is the company’s own platform to combine all property operations in one cohesive system, through its own intelligent solution and management tool.The QTREN pilot, starting in second half of 2026, will continue to support commercial office properties and include:• Property Setup and Configuration• CAM Calculation and Reconciliation• Invoice Generation and Online Payments• Tenant Statements and Expense Tracking• Maintenance Management• Financial Reporting• Tenant Self-Service Capabilities• Budgeting And Forecasting• Certificate Of Insurance (COI) TrackingQTREN is designed to serve a wide community including landlords and property owners, tenants, property managers, vendors, finance teams, and administrators.Positioned for the Future of Real Estate TechnologyQTREN is designed as a scalable platform that will expand to support multiple property types (both commercial, and consumer), including residential, commercial, retail, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, and public sector properties.Future capabilities will include:• Advanced Facility and Operations Management• Compliance and Risk Governance Tools• Tenant Experience Enhancements• Sustainability And ESG Reporting• AI-Driven Analytics and Predictive Insights• Executive Dashboards and Decision-Support SystemsBy consolidating traditionally fragmented systems, QTREN aims to provide a single platform for managing, optimizing, and scaling real estate portfolios.About QSource Group Inc.QSource Group Inc. is a Houston-based AI-powered enterprise technology company specializing in IT consulting, custom software development, managed services, cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity solutions. With teams spanning across the globe, backed by team of experts with over two decades of global operations, the company delivers scalable technology solutions across commercial real estate and multiple industries.For more information, visit www.QSourceGroupInc.com About AOEAOE is a commercial lease escalation platform that automates complicated billing and introduces transparency into real estate portfolios. Created and owned by authors of the BOMA 2024 Office Buildings Standard Methods of Measurement (ANSI/BOMA Z65.1-2024), it directly translates industry standards into execution. An evolution of BOMA-approved methodologies and decades of real estate and accounting knowhow, AOE integrates precisely managed expenses with lease compliance and scalable portfolio insight.For more information, visit www.AlphaOfficeEscalations.com

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