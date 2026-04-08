ARC Core K–2 Approved for Colorado READ Act Advisory List of Instructional Programing

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Reading Company is excited to announce that ARC Core® K–2 has been added to the Colorado Department of Education’s READ Act Advisory List of Instructional Programming for the 2025–2026 review cycle.

The advisory list identifies programs that meet Colorado’s rigorous criteria for evidence-based literacy instruction. These programs must focus on developing reading competency, specifically in phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary development, reading fluency (including oral skills), and reading comprehension (C.R.S. 22-7-1204).

ARC Core was approved for grades K, 1, and 2 and recognized for its comprehensive approach to early literacy, combining structured phonics, knowledge-building texts, and daily reading and writing instruction to support all students in reaching grade-level proficiency.

“The Colorado READ Act Advisory List of Instructional Programing is nationally recognized as setting a high bar for inclusion,” said Gina Rose, CEO at American Reading Company. “We are proud that ARC Core meets these expectations and supports educators in delivering instruction grounded in the Science of Reading.”

With this approval, ARC Core is now an eligible Tier I instructional program for districts in Colorado. ARC Core has been getting results in school districts across the country for 25 years, and we are excited about the opportunity to help districts in Colorado achieve the same.

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