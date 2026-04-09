Grand Opening Celebration – New Med Spa Opens in Oklahoma City on Classen Curve

Our new Treatment Room OKC Location - 5400 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118

The Treatment Room OKC Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Event on April 30, 2026

Our new OKC location is about creating a space where clients feel confident, informed, and genuinely cared for. We’re excited to celebrate with the community and share what makes us different.” — Rebekah Voda, Owner of The Treatment Room

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Treatment Room OKC, a new premier medical aesthetics and wellness spa, is excited to announce its Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, April 30, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at 5400 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118, and is open to the public.Guests are invited to tour the newly opened med spa, meet the experienced aesthetics team, and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages in a relaxed, upscale atmosphere. The event is designed to welcome the community while introducing The Treatment Room OKC’s philosophy of blending advanced medical aesthetics with personalized, patient-centered care.The celebration will feature special giveaways, exclusive grand-opening specials on future treatments, and opportunities to connect with product representatives and local influencers, who will be in attendance. A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the official opening, and valet service will be provided for guests.The Treatment Room OKC offers a range of cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness services focused on enhancing natural beauty while prioritizing safety, education, and results. With decades of combined experience and a commitment to ongoing training, the team delivers a modern, informed approach to aesthetic care.Event Highlights Include:Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beveragesProduct representatives and local influencers in attendanceRibbon cutting ceremonyValet serviceGuided tours of the facilityMembers of the media are encouraged to attend. Photo, video, and interview opportunities will be available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.