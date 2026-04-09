Grand Opening Celebration – New Med Spa Opens in Oklahoma City on Classen Curve
The Treatment Room OKC Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Event on April 30, 2026
Guests are invited to tour the newly opened med spa, meet the experienced aesthetics team, and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages in a relaxed, upscale atmosphere. The event is designed to welcome the community while introducing The Treatment Room OKC’s philosophy of blending advanced medical aesthetics with personalized, patient-centered care.
The celebration will feature special giveaways, exclusive grand-opening specials on future treatments, and opportunities to connect with product representatives and local influencers, who will be in attendance. A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the official opening, and valet service will be provided for guests.
The Treatment Room OKC offers a range of cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness services focused on enhancing natural beauty while prioritizing safety, education, and results. With decades of combined experience and a commitment to ongoing training, the team delivers a modern, informed approach to aesthetic care.
Event Highlights Include:
Grand opening celebration and open house
Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages
Special giveaways and exclusive treatment specials
Meet-and-greet with the aesthetics team
Product representatives and local influencers in attendance
Ribbon cutting ceremony
Valet service
Guided tours of the facility
Members of the media are encouraged to attend. Photo, video, and interview opportunities will be available.
Rebekah Voda
The Treatment Room
+1 405-921-0585
info@thetreatmentroomokc.com
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