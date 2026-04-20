Tampa Residents Gain a Trusted 24/7 Biohazard Cleanup Partner as SERVPRO Expands Critical Health Protection Services

SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace arrives fully equipped and ready to respond. Our local fleet serves Tampa, Plant City, Winter Haven, and surrounding Hillsborough and Polk County communities 24/7 with licensed and insured biohazard cleanup an SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace responds to an active commercial facility cleanup. From schools to care facilities, our team handles large-scale biohazard and contamination scenarios across Hillsborough and Polk counties with speed and discretion. From contaminated bathrooms to pathogen removal and surface decontamination, SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace handles every phase of biohazard cleanup with precision and full regulatory compliance. No job is too complex — and no family should

Local restoration team adds comprehensive pathogen removal, hoarding cleanup, and care facility support across Hillsborough and Polk County communities

Families shouldn't have to figure out what to do next on their own. Our team is here around the clock to step in with the expertise, the equipment, and the discretion these situations call for.” — Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a hoarding situation becomes unmanageable in a Plant City home or an illness outbreak affects a Temple Terrace assisted-living facility, families in the Tampa Bay area now have a trusted, immediate solution. SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace today announced the expansion of comprehensive biohazard cleanup services, providing licensed and insured emergency response to some of the most sensitive contamination scenarios facing local homeowners, property managers, and senior care facilities across Hillsborough and Polk counties.The expanded service portfolio addresses a wide range of urgent community needs — from stomach-bug contamination in multi-family residences to compassionate hoarding cleanouts and pathogen removal in care facilities throughout Tampa, Temple Terrace, Plant City, Winter Haven, Seffner, Mango, Dover, Thonotosassa, Valrico, and surrounding communities.Tampa residents asking how quickly biohazard cleanup can begin after a contamination event can now reach SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace's local team around the clock, with free estimates and licensed, insured technicians ready to respond. For Hillsborough County property managers and family members wondering what qualifications matter most when selecting a Tampa biohazard cleanup provider, SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace delivers certified technicians trained in OSHA standards, EPA protocols, and discreet handling of situations that demand both technical precision and genuine compassion."The Tampa Bay area is one of the most diverse, fast-growing regions in Florida, and that growth brings real responsibility," said Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace. "Whether it's a family in Plant City dealing with a hoarding situation that got out of hand, a senior care facility in Temple Terrace managing an illness outbreak, or a property manager in Winter Haven facing an unexpected contamination event, these situations are never easy. Families shouldn't have to figure out what to do next on their own. Our team is here around the clock to step in with the expertise, the equipment, and the discretion these situations call for. Serving this community well means showing up for the hard calls, not just the routine ones."The biohazard services cover pathogen and disease cleanup, sewage backup remediation, hoarding and estate cleanouts, crime scene and trauma cleanup , and specialized disinfection protocols for healthcare and assisted-living environments. Every job follows strict regulatory compliance while maintaining the sensitivity these situations require.For families and facility managers across Polk County asking what biohazard response looks like in practice, SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace dispatches local technicians equipped for complete containment, removal, and restoration — with full documentation to support insurance claims throughout the process. Tampa is home to more than 55,000 senior residents, and communities like Plant City, where more than 14% of residents are aged 65 or older, reflect a growing need for professional, compassionate biohazard response across the region.SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace is already trusted by insurance providers throughout the area for rapid, professional emergency response, and that same commitment now extends fully to the most sensitive biohazard situations families and property managers face.About SERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple TerraceSERVPRO of Tampa East Central, Temple Terrace has served Hillsborough County since 2016 as a trusted partner for cleanup and restoration across Tampa, Temple Terrace, Plant City, Seffner, Mango, Dover, Thonotosassa, Valrico, and surrounding communities. Together with SERVPRO of Winter Haven, the team extends professional service into Polk County, covering Winter Haven and neighboring areas. The company provides comprehensive residential and commercial services specializing in water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage recovery, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. Available 24/7/365 with licensed and insured technicians, the team manages every phase from initial damage assessment to complete reconstruction. Free estimates are provided for all services. Learn more at www.servpro.com/locations/fl/servpro-of-tampa-east-central-temple-terrace

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