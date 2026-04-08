Creating Jobs in Lackawanna County: Governor Shapiro Secures $15 Million Investment from Premier Brands of America to Open its First Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania, Create 58 New Jobs

The Shapiro Administration is investing nearly $4 million to help the health and wellness products manufacturer expand into Pennsylvania with a new manufacturing facility in Scott Township.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation – and is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 22,986 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $15 million investment from health and wellness products manufacturer Premier Brands of America to open a new manufacturing facility in Lackawanna County — the company’s first in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth is investing nearly $4 million to support the project, which will create 58 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

Premier Brands of America has acquired the former Scranton Times-Tribune printing facility at 45 Commerce Drive in Scott Township for its new manufacturing facility. The expansion into Pennsylvania will allow the company to meet customer demand while also providing the capacity to develop new product lines.

“Pennsylvania has become a key state for businesses looking to expand operations because we’re making strategic investments, cutting red tape, and expanding our workforce,” said Governor Shapiro. “All across the Commonwealth, we’re competing for new opportunities and winning — creating jobs, strengthening our communities, and building a stronger future for Pennsylvania. We’re going to keep building on this momentum and make sure Pennsylvania remains a place where businesses choose to invest and families can succeed.”

Coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, Premier Brands of America received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3.6 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $245,700 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $64,300 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers.

“This project is bringing new life to a vacant facility and restoring it as a hub of economic activity in Lackawanna County,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “By supporting Premier Brands of America’s expansion, we’re helping a growing manufacturer establish its first facility in Pennsylvania that will help scale its operations, strengthen its supply chain, and create good-paying jobs for the region. This is exactly the kind of project that drives local economic growth and delivers real results for Pennsylvania communities.”

Premier Brands of America is a leading manufacturer of health and wellness products, including Arm & Hammer Foot Care and Cutter Poison Ivy. The company’s product portfolio includes over 150 different items in the foot care, first aid, skin care, and shave categories, with products found in online and retail stores both domestically and abroad.

“Premier Brands of America is proud to expand into Pennsylvania and invest in Lackawanna County as we continue to scale our manufacturing and innovation capabilities,” said Larry Page, Vice President of Marketing, Premier Brands of America. “This new facility strengthens our ability to serve customers more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs in the region. We appreciate the partnership with the Commonwealth and local organizations that made this investment possible and look forward to being a long-term contributor to the community and its economic growth.”

“The NEPA Alliance is proud to work with DCED to provide Premier Brands access to Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority financing to support the expansion and renovation of the Scranton Times-Tribune Building — a project that will create quality manufacturing jobs and strengthen our regional economy,” said Stephen Ursich, Vice President of Business Development, NEPA Alliance. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is making strategic investments to grow manufacturing, and this project is a strong example of how those efforts are translating into real opportunities for our communities.”

“The expansion of Premier Brands of America into Lackawanna County represents exactly the kind of investment that drives long-term economic growth in our region, bringing valuable manufacturing capacity and industry expertise to our community,” said A.J. Cimahosky, Business Development Manager, Scranton Chamber of Commerce. “This project adds to the continued progress of our local economy and, more importantly, creates meaningful job opportunities for our residents. It reflects the momentum we are seeing across Northeastern Pennsylvania and reinforces Lackawanna County’s position as a competitive location for business.”

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

In every corner of the Commonwealth, manufacturers are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 22,986 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The proposed budget would increase funding for innovation in Pennsylvania’s life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture industries — building on the progress of the Shapiro Administration’s economic development strategy.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget will also increase investment into the Pennsylvania First Program by $10 million, for a $38 million total investment into the program.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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