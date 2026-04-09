Behind-the-Scenes Creative Reveal: The Making of Dime City Apparel’s Runway Rewritten Collection

An exclusive look inside the creative process ahead of the April 11th runway show.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just days to go before the April 11th runway show, Dime City Apparel is pulling back the curtain. The Kissimmee-based streetwear brand is giving the public a rare, exclusive preview into the creative process behind its upcoming Runway Rewritten Part 2: The Takeover collection.Dime City Apparel wants the world to see not just the finished looks, but the vision that started it all. From the first mood boards to the final fabric choices, the brand’s creative direction has been shaped by one idea: Fashion should feel like it comes from somewhere real.The Runway Rewritten collection draws from the rhythm of everyday city life. Founder and creative director Daniel Prince began building the concept with mood boards that mixed street photography, color palettes, and textures pulled from the urban environment. The result is a 2026 streetwear line that includes pieces that speak to people who live in the city and carry its culture with them.“This collection came from a real place. I wanted people to feel something when they see these pieces on the runway,” says Daniel Prince, Founder & Creative Director of Dime City Apparel. “Every fabric, every cut, every color choice was made with intention. Coming back to Runway Rewritten means everything to me, because it’s a stage that was built for brands like ours.”Daniel Prince and his team selected materials that move well, last long, and look sharp whether someone is heading to a show or walking down the block. Every stitch in this runway collection was chosen to reflect the brand’s belief that great design should be wearable, not just watchable.Dime City Apparel has always stood for individuality. This collection takes that mission further. The emerging designers behind each piece were asked to think about what city culture fashion really means. The sketches that came out of those conversations tell a story of people who know who they are and dress like it. “I want people to know that Dime City Apparel doesn’t just make clothes, we make statements,” said Daniel Prince.The April 11th fashion show will be the first time the public sees the full Runway Rewritten Part 2 collection come to life. What fans are getting now is something that has never been shared before. It’s a first look behind the curtain, and it is only available because Dime City Apparel believes the story behind the clothes is just as powerful as the clothes themselves.Tickets are on sale now. Secure your spot at the April 11th runway show at Eventbrite ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/runway-rewritten-part-2-the-takeover-tickets-1979461113476 ).To learn more about the brand and explore the full collection, visit dimesineverycity.com.

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